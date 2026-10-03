Arunachal Explores Geothermal Energy Potential For Remote And Border Areas

MENAFN - IANS) Itanagar, Oct 3 (IANS) Arunachal Pradesh is exploring the potential of geothermal energy to provide clean, reliable and locally generated power, particularly in remote and strategically located border areas of the state, Science and Technology Minister Dasanglu Pul said on Saturday.

Pul, accompanied by Centre for Earth Sciences and Himalayan Studies (CESHS) Director Tana Tage and geologists from the department, visited the ONGC Geothermal Project at Puga Valley in Ladakh to study geothermal exploration, drilling and clean-energy generation under high-altitude Himalayan conditions.

The visit assumes significance as geothermal prospects have been identified in the Mago-Thingbu belt of Tawang district, with the state estimating a potential of around 10-15 MW.

Scientific investigations into Arunachal Pradesh's geothermal resources have been underway for several years.

In March 2024, CESHS, in collaboration with the Norwegian Geotechnical Institute and Iceland-based Geotropy, carried out field investigations and geological structural mapping of hot-spring sites at Mago, Thingbu and other locations. The studies are aimed at assessing geothermal resources for applications including electricity generation, heating and cooling, agricultural produce drying and other locally suitable clean-energy uses.

CESHS and government-owned Oil India Limited subsequently moved towards pre-feasibility studies involving surface and subsurface investigations at Mago, Thingbu, Damteng and Tsechu in Tawang district.

The Centre has also reported field investigations at five geothermal sites in Tawang -- Damteng, Grengkhar, Mago, Thingbu and Tsechu -- where samples were collected for geochemical analysis.

“Arunachal Pradesh is blessed with immense natural resources, and our endeavour is to harness this potential responsibly for a sustainable future,” Pul said. She said the insights gained from the Puga project would strengthen the state's efforts to explore geothermal energy, especially for remote and strategically located border areas.

Pul also appreciated ONGC and its execution partner SEROS for sharing their technical expertise and field experience.