Tripura CM Manik Saha Unveils Beautified Ujan Abhoynagar Bazar Pond

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha inaugurated the development and beautification project for the Ujan Abhoynagar Bazar pond at Ujan Abhoynagar in Agartala. The inauguration highlights the Chief Minister's relentless commitment to modernising civic infrastructure and restoring natural water bodies across the state capital, marking yet another significant achievement in a rapid succession of public development unveilings under his proactive leadership.

Attended by key dignitaries including Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC) Mayor Dipak Majumder, AMC Commissioner Saju Waheed, Urban Development Department Secretary Milind Ramteke, GS Nayak, CEO, Urban Development Department, alongside AMC councillors, corporators, and devoted party karyakartas, the event showcased the Tripura government's strategic synchronisation between administrative oversight and community-centric welfare.

Driven by Manik Saha's prudent approach to environmental sustainability and urban planning, the initiative transforms a neglected pond into an eco-friendly public asset equipped with protective embankment walls, illuminated walkways, and landscaping designed to mitigate waterlogging and create vital recreational space. This endeavour underscores the Tripura government's tireless drive to systematically upgrade municipal facilities, protect urban ecosystems, and elevate the standard of living for all citizens across the state.

Development Works Planned for Mata Tripura Sundari Temple

Earlier on Friday, Chief Minister Manik Saha said developmental works will be undertaken at the historic Mata Tripura Sundari Temple in Udaipur, Gomati district, with the Matabari Trust continuing efforts to strengthen infrastructure and improve facilities for devotees and visitors. The Chief Minister, who is also the Chairman of the Matabari Trust, made the statement while chairing a meeting of the Matabari Trust Committee at the Udaipur Circuit House.

The meeting reviewed preparations for the upcoming Diwali Mela at the temple and discussed measures to ensure its smooth and successful conduct. The annual Diwali Mela attracts thousands of devotees and tourists from across Tripura, other parts of the country and abroad. The meeting reviewed administrative preparedness, security arrangements, traffic management, infrastructure development and facilities for pilgrims.

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