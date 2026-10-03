Brazil Beat India 4-0 As Estevao, Lino Shine In Historic Kolkata Clash

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Oct 3 (IANS) Five-time world champions Brazil underlined their quality with a 4-0 victory over India in their first-ever senior international meeting at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on Saturday.

India made an encouraging start and managed to keep Brazil from settling into their rhythm during the opening phase, but the visitors gradually grew into the contest and scored twice before the interval.

Estevao opened the scoring in the 28th minute, producing a moment of individual brilliance to put Brazil ahead. The winger worked his way into the penalty area before sending a fierce effort towards the near post. India goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu got a touch to the shot but could not prevent it from finding the back of the net.

Brazil continued to apply pressure and doubled their advantage three minutes before half-time.

Estevao was again involved as he picked out Pedro's run behind the Indian defence. Pedro attempted to finish from a tight angle and, although Gurpreet appeared to have the effort covered, the ball slipped through his grasp and crossed the line.

Brazil head coach Carlo Ancelotti made five substitutions at the break as Bruno Guimaraes, Gabriel Magalhaes, Vanderson, Samuel Lino and Douglas Luiz entered the field.

The changes did not affect Brazil's control of proceedings, and the visitors added a third in the 58th minute.

India lost possession in a dangerous position, allowing Brazil to immediately exploit the space on the left. Lino received the ball inside the area and produced a composed finish into the far corner, leaving Gurpreet with little chance. Lino then completed his brace deep into stoppage time to put the final gloss on Brazil's victory.

The result marked Brazil's first appearance by their senior men's national team in India, adding another chapter to the country's long football association with the South American giants.

Brazil, ranked fifth in the FIFA Men's World Rankings, had entered the contest as the highest-ranked opposition India had faced since the ranking system was introduced. India are currently ranked 138th.

The Blue Tigers came into the game after a 1-1 draw against 44th-ranked Panama, their first result without defeat against a top-50 opponent.