Coinbase Broadens Agent Platform To Stocks, Micropayments Arabian Post

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) clearfix"> Coinbase has expanded Coinbase for Agents to US stocks and exchange-traded funds while activating x402 micropayments, allowing artificial-intelligence agents to trade across more asset classes and buy data or services needed to inform their actions.

The September 22 expansion extends a platform launched in June that connected AI agents directly to customers' Coinbase accounts for trading, payments and automated financial workflows. Coinbase said its Model Context Protocol, or MCP, can now give agents access to thousands of US stocks and ETFs alongside crypto assets and derivatives.

Equities transactions are handled through Coinbase Capital Markets Corp, an SEC-registered broker-dealer and member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority and Securities Investor Protection Corporation. Apex Fintech Solutions provides clearing and custody. Coinbase says the service offers 24-hour trading five days a week, fractional shares starting at $1 and zero commissions.

The addition is designed to let an agent carry out a multi-stage investment instruction rather than simply generate research or suggest a trade. A user could, for example, set conditions for monitoring a position, authorise the agent to obtain information when those conditions are met and permit it to execute a transaction if the purchased data confirms the predefined trigger.

Coinbase says users retain control through limits placed on what an agent may access, trade or spend. When Coinbase for Agents launched, the company said customers could place agents inside isolated portfolios or allow access to a main account, while setting restrictions such as maximum trade sizes and permitted assets.

The second component of the expansion is x402, Coinbase's open payment protocol built around the web's HTTP 402“Payment Required” status code. It enables software to make stablecoin payments directly when accessing an online resource, reducing reliance on subscriptions, prepaid credits, API keys and manual payment steps.

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For an investment agent, that means a workflow can include paying on demand for specialised market data, an AI model, computing resources or another digital service before deciding whether an authorised trade meets the user's rules. Coinbase has positioned such machine-to-machine transactions as a way to make autonomous software economically functional without handing it unrestricted financial authority.

The x402 protocol was introduced in May 2025 and uses stablecoins for settlement over HTTP. Coinbase said lower transaction costs on blockchain networks had made very small payments more practical than earlier attempts at internet micropayments. The protocol includes payment authentication and settlement within web interactions, allowing a service to request payment and an authorised agent to respond programmatically.

Coinbase's agent strategy has developed through several products. AgentKit, introduced in 2024, gave developers tools for building agents capable of onchain transactions. Agentic Wallets, launched in February 2026, added wallet infrastructure designed for autonomous software, including spending controls and private-key isolation. Coinbase for Agents then linked agents to customer accounts through MCP and a command-line interface.

The company's latest quarterly filing shows the broader push beyond cryptocurrency is already part of its stated product strategy. Coinbase said its three priorities for 2026 were growing what it calls the“everything exchange”, scaling stablecoins and payments, and expanding onchain adoption. It also reported growth in equities and prediction-market activity during the second quarter.

Coinbase began offering equities trading to individual US customers through Coinbase Capital Markets in December 2025, operating as an introducing broker with a carrying broker. The agent product therefore places an automated interface over an equities business that was already available to retail customers rather than creating a separate securities venue.

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The move comes as financial platforms experiment with AI systems that can move from analysis to execution, raising practical questions around authorisation, error handling and investor oversight. Coinbase's approach centres on user-defined permissions and spending constraints, with the agent acting within those boundaries rather than receiving unrestricted control of an account.

Arabian Post – Crypto News Network