UAE Jiu-Jitsu Team Secures Record Five Asian Golds Arabian Post
The team collected five golds, two silvers and one bronze across the jiu-jitsu competition, improving on the four gold medals won at Hangzhou 2023 and the two secured at Jakarta 2018.
Gold medals went to Balqees Al Hashmi in the women's 48kg division, Khaled Al Shehhi in the men's 62kg, Ahmed Andeez in the men's 69kg, Mahdi Al Awlaqi in the men's 77kg and Asma Al Hosani in the women's 52kg. Al Anoud Al Harbi took silver at 48kg and Omar Al Suwaidi finished second at 62kg, while Amaar Al Hosani earned bronze in the men's 94kg category.
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