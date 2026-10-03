Swiss Space Firm Beyond Gravity Target Of Cyberattack
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Raumfahrtfirma Beyond Gravity wurde zum Ziel eines Cyberangriffs
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Read more: Raumfahrtfirma Beyond Gravity wurde zum Ziel eines Cyberang
According to the company, a highly professional actor is believed to be behind the attack.
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Beyond Gravity announced on Friday that it had received the first indications of malicious activity in its IT environment on August 12. The investigation is being carried out in collaboration with the Federal Office for Cyber Security and the IT security firm Mandiant.
As of Friday, it was not known who was behind the attack. The company has filed a criminal complaint and stepped up its security measures, the statement added.
Experts were specifically searching for the attackers' activities and carrying out forensic analyses of the affected devices, a company spokesperson told the AWP news agency.
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The company did not issue a statement until several weeks after first indications of an attack emerged. In the case of cyberattacks, thoroughness takes precedence over speed, said the spokesperson. Issuing a statement prematurely would have jeopardised the forensic investigations.
Beyond Gravity is owned by the Swiss state. The company was spun off from the defence group Ruag in 2022.More More Swiss space company Beyond Gravity to downsize
This content was published on Dec 16, 2025 Beyond Gravity, a subsidiary of Ruag International, is reorganising and will adopt a simplified structure from January 1 2026.Read more: Swiss space company Beyond Gravity to dow
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