Français fr Jacques Moretti doit se soumettre à une expertise psychiatrique Original Read more: Jacques Moretti doit se soumettre à une expertise psychiat

MENAFN - Swissinfo) Jacques Moretti, owner of the Swiss Le Constellation bar that burned down in Crans-Montana, is to undergo a psychiatric assessment amid allegations of domestic violence. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Jacques Moretti to undergo psychiatric assessment This content was published on October 3, 2026 - 15:43 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

The decision was taken by the canton Valais Public Prosecutor's Office, which is conducting a criminal investigation into him on suspicion of violence against his wife, Jessica.

Prosecutors confirmed to Keystone-ATS a report by Swiss public broadcaster RTS. This type of psychiatric assessment usually takes between four and six months.

Jacques Moretti was remanded in custody last August and remains in pre-trial detention. The couple's lawyers said the allegations are separate from investigations into the January 1 fire at the bar.

According to Léman Bleu, which broke the story, Jessica Moretti was the victim of“physical violence” during the night of August 11–12 at the couple's home. She was injured and had to be hospitalised, according to the media outlet.

“These events, (...) relate exclusively to their private lives, and as such we will not be making any comment,” the couple's lawyers, Yaël Hayat, Nicola Meier and Patrick Michod, stated at the time.

“They should not be confused with the Constellation tragedy, but nevertheless form part of a context that cannot be ignored – that of a particularly trying ordeal which the Morettis have been trying to face together since January 1,” they added, however.

Jacques Moretti and his wife – like all 17 defendants in the case of the Constellation fire in Crans-Montana – face charges of negligent homicide, causing bodily harm through negligence and causing a fire through negligence.

The fire tragedy left 41 people dead and 115 injured.

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This content was published on Aug 24, 2026 Media reports that Jacques Moretti has been remanded in custody accused of violence against his wife.

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