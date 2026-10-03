Afghanistan-Pakistan Tensions To Be Discussed At Moscow Format Meeting: Kabulov

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) "> KABUL (Pajhwok): Zamir Kabulov, Russia's Special Presidential Representative for Afghanistan, says tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan will be discussed at the upcoming Moscow Format meeting on October 5, adding that Moscow is ready to help the two sides find a solution to their differences.

Russia's state-run news agency TASS reported that Kabulov told the Russian newspaper Izvestia that the situation between Afghanistan and Pakistan would be among the issues discussed at the upcoming meeting.

“Of course, this issue will be discussed, and we are ready to use the Moscow platform to encourage the two sides to reach a reasonable compromise,” Kabulov said.

According to reports, Afghanistan's delegation to the meeting will be led by Foreign Minister Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi.

Pakistan is also expected to participate, with its Special Representative for Afghanistan, Ambassador to Kabul, and several other senior foreign-policy officials attending the meeting.

Maria Zakharova, spokesperson for Russia's Foreign Ministry, previously announced that the eighth Moscow Format meeting would be held in Moscow on October 5.

Representatives and senior officials from Afghanistan, Russia, Pakistan, China, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan are expected to attend.

Belarus and Egypt have also been invited as guest participants. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is expected to address the participants during the meeting.

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