Commercial Bank, Alternatif Bank Support Turkish Companies' Gulf Expansion

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Commercial Bank and Alternatif Bank brought Turkish companies and key regional stakeholders together at 'Beyond Borders: Empowering Turkish Business in the Gulf Region', held with the support of the Foreign Economic Relations Board of Turkiye (DEIK).

Senior representatives from National Bank of Oman and United Arab Bank, in which Commercial Bank holds equity stakes, also attended the event, which explored investment, financing and growth opportunities across the Gulf.

Designed to strengthen economic and commercial ties between Turkiye and Gulf countries, the event addressed regional investment and growth opportunities, access to finance, cross-border banking, trade finance and corporate banking solutions. It enabled Turkish business leaders to engage directly with leading financial institutions in the Gulf, creating a foundation for new partnerships.

The event brought together a group of senior representatives, including Commercial Bank's Group CEO, Stephen Moss; chair of the DEIK Turkiye–Qatar Business Council, Abdullah Altunkum; United Arab Bank CEO, Shirish Bhide; and National Bank of Oman CEO, Abdullah al-Hinai.

Guest speakers Dr Hakan Kara and Dr Ahmet Kasım Han shared their assessments of the outlook for Turkiye and Gulf markets, geopolitical developments and regional economic conditions, offering perspectives relevant to investment and growth decisions.

Omar Hussain Alfardan, chair of Alternatif Bank and vice chairman and managing director of Commercial Bank, said:“We see strong potential for long-term partnerships between Turkiye and the Gulf. There is considerable potential to deepen economic ties between Turkiye and the Gulf through mutual investment, long-term partnerships and new forms of cooperation.

“Turkiye's manufacturing and entrepreneurial strengths complement the Gulf's investment capacity and regional connections. We see 'Beyond Borders' as an opportunity to turn that potential into tangible prospects, forge new connections among business leaders and lay the groundwork for lasting partnerships.”

He added:“We will continue to combine Alternatif Bank's strengths in Turkiye with Commercial Bank Group's regional experience and reach to support the development of trade and investment between Turkiye and the Gulf.”

Moss said,“We are strengthening cooperation between Turkiye and the Gulf through new opportunities. Turkiye is an important trade and investment partner for Qatar and the wider Gulf. Our regional financial network has an important role to play in taking these economic ties further.

“Alongside Commercial Bank of Qatar's strong position in Qatar, our 35.89% stake in National Bank of Oman and 39.99% stake in United Arab Bank are important elements of our regional presence across Turkiye, Qatar, Oman and the UAE.”

He added:“Drawing on our longstanding relationship with Alternatif Bank, we bring together its knowledge of the Turkish market with the regional experience of Commercial Bank of Qatar, United Arab Bank and National Bank of Oman.

“This allows us to support Turkish companies as they access finance, enter Gulf markets and build lasting business partnerships. Organised in cooperation with DEIK, 'Beyond Borders' provides a valuable platform for turning these connections into new opportunities and deepening economic ties between Turkiye and the Gulf.”

Altunkum said,“The Gulf holds significant potential for Turkish businesses. We aim to turn these strong relations into more trade, investment and tangible cooperation. We also see Qatar as an important partner in helping Turkish companies access opportunities across the wider Gulf. With its financial strength, investment capacity and opportunities across different sectors, the region holds significant potential for Turkish businesses.

“To establish a strong and lasting presence in new markets, companies need access to finance, connections with the right partners and a close understanding of local dynamics alongside commercial opportunities. As the DEIK Turkiye–Qatar Business Council, we will continue to help Turkish companies pursue opportunities in Qatar and across the Gulf more effectively.”

Commercial Bank Alternatif Bank DEIK National Bank of Oman