OCA President Crowns Qatar With Padel Gold At Asian Games

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Nagoya: President of the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) and President of the Qatar Olympic Committee (QOC) HE Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al-Thani presented the gold medal to Qatar's Rashed Nawaf and Mishari Nawaf after they won the men's padel competition at the 20th Asian Games, Aichi-Nagoya 2026.

The duo made history by defeating the Malaysian pair of Christian Chin and Aidan Yunus in straight sets, 6-3, 6-1, in Saturday's final.

Qatar secured the first gold medal in padel in Asian Games history as the sport made its debut on the official Asian Games program.