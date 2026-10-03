OCA President Crowns Qatar With Padel Gold At Asian Games
Nagoya: President of the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) and President of the Qatar Olympic Committee (QOC) HE Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al-Thani presented the gold medal to Qatar's Rashed Nawaf and Mishari Nawaf after they won the men's padel competition at the 20th Asian Games, Aichi-Nagoya 2026.
The duo made history by defeating the Malaysian pair of Christian Chin and Aidan Yunus in straight sets, 6-3, 6-1, in Saturday's final.
Qatar secured the first gold medal in padel in Asian Games history as the sport made its debut on the official Asian Games program.
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