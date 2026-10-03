Al-Sarfa Star Rises, Marking Shift Towards Cooler Weather

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The rise of Al-Sarfa star on October 3 marks the beginning of a 13-day period in the traditional seasonal calendar and the third of the autumn stars, according to the Qatar Meteorology Department.

Al-Sarfa is traditionally associated with a gradual shift in weather, signalling the departure of the summer heat and the onset of cooler conditions, particularly during the early morning and evening hours.

The department said the name Al-Sarfa is derived from the Arabic word tansarif, meaning“to depart” or“turn away”, reflecting the traditional saying that the heat departs when Al-Sarfa rises, while the cold departs when it sets.

Al-Sarfa is described as a bright star surrounded by several other faint stars and is traditionally known among farmers as“the last star of Suhail.”

The 13-day period is also traditionally associated with the arrival of beneficial rainfall, the emergence of truffles, herbs and flowers, and the beginning of planting activities for clover, legumes and winter vegetables.

President of the Qatar Center for Space Sciences and Astronomy, Sheikh Salman bin Jabor Al-Thani noted that Al-Sarfa is associated with Denebola, the star marking the tail of the Leo constellation.

In a social media post, he stated that the period marks a gradual transition towards more moderate weather as the intense summer heat begins to recede.

The astronomer also noted the traditional connection between Al-Sarfa and the Qala'id Al-Wasmi, with the beginning of the Al-Wasmi season traditionally expected around the 55th to 60th day after Suhail, weather permitting.