Saturn To Shine Brighter In Qatar's Sky Tomorrow
Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Calendar House said Saturn will appear brighter and larger than usual tomorrow, Sunday, October 4, 2026, allowing residents of Qatar to observe the planet with the naked eye for almost the entire night.
The astronomical phenomenon occurs as Saturn reaches its closest point to Earth this year.
During this period, Saturn will be visible in Qatar's night sky from Sunday evening until just before sunrise on Monday, October 5, 2026.
The authority noted that while the planet is visible to the naked eye, its rings can be seen with astronomical equipment.
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