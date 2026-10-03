Qatar Media Corporation Takes Part In OSBU Meetings

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Qatar Media Corporation participated in the 11th Executive Council meeting of the OIC States Broadcasting Union (OSBU) and the Union's General Assembly meeting, which were held remotely with the participation of representatives of the member states.

Representing the corporation at the two meetings were Director of the Office of International Cooperation and Agreements Abdullah Ghanem Al Muhannadi, Sheikh Fahad Mohammed Al-Thani, and Abdullah Saeed Al Nabit from the Office of International Cooperation and Agreements.

The meetings addressed several matters aimed at reinforcing media cooperation among the member states, supporting the OSBU's path forward, and advancing its media programs and initiatives.

The meetings also featured an array of consequential outcomes, foremost among them the renewal of the State of Qatar's membership in the Executive Council for the 2026-2027 session, underscoring Qatar's effective role in supporting joint media action among the member states.

The meetings also approved the State of Qatar's hosting, through its Media Corporation, of the OSBU's second media forum, scheduled to take place in Doha in March 2027, along with organizing the seventh meeting of Quran radio directors.

In a statement on Saturday, the corporation said hosting these events and meetings was part of the State of Qatar's commitment to promoting media cooperation among the OIC member states and sharing expertise and experiences in the radio and television fields.

This commitment also includes backing joint initiatives that help advance media and Islamic media action and strengthen its presence on both the regional and global stages.