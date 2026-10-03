Gurjinder Singh Gavy Congratulates Pargat Singh On Appointment As Punjab Congress President, Extends Best Wishes To Sachin Pilot

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Gurjinder Singh Gavy, Chairman of the NRI & Overseas Congress Cell, Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee, has congratulated former Indian hockey captain and Olympian Pargat Singh on his appointment as President of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee. He also extended his congratulations and best wishes to Sachin Pilot, AICC General Secretary in-charge of Punjab.

L to R: Pargat Singh, President, PPCC; Sachin Pilot, AICC General Secretary in-charge of Punjab & former Deputy CM of Rajasthan; Gurjinder Singh Gavy, Chairman, NRI & Overseas

The Congress announced Pargat Singh's appointment on 2 October 2026, with immediate effect. Sachin Pilot took charge as the party's General Secretary in-charge of Punjab in September 2026.

Regarded as one of the finest defenders Indian hockey has produced, Pargat Singh captained India at the 1992 Barcelona and 1996 Atlanta Olympics and was India's flag-bearer at the Atlanta Games. A recipient of the Arjuna Award, he has represented Jalandhar Cantonment in the Punjab Legislative Assembly since 2012, and served as Punjab's Cabinet Minister for School and Higher Education, Sports and Youth Services, and NRI Affairs in 2021–22.

Sachin Pilot, MLA from Tonk, is a former Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan and a former President of the Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee. He has served as a Union Minister, including as Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Corporate Affairs, and represented Dausa and Ajmer in the Lok Sabha.

“Heartiest congratulations to Pargat Singh ji on this new responsibility, and my best wishes to Sachin Pilot ji as Punjab in-charge,” said Gavy.“As India's hockey captain, Pargat Singh ji led from the front and kept the team together, and he has brought the same discipline and commitment to public life. Sachin Pilot ji has long been an inspiration for young Congress workers in Rajasthan, and his energy and organisational experience will be a great strength for Punjab. I am confident that together they will bring workers, young people and Punjabi families in India and abroad closer to the party. I wish them both every success.”

Gavy also serves as National President of the Indian Overseas Youth Congress – Australia, President of Student Union India–Australia, and Global Ambassador of NRI Affairs, Ramgarhia Sabha.