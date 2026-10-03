Iraq's National Day

MENAFN - U.S. Department of State)

On behalf of the United States of America, I congratulate the people of Iraq on their National Day on October 3.

Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi's July visit to Washington and his meeting with President Trump at the White House reaffirmed the close friendship between our two nations and our shared commitment to a strong and prosperous future. The historic economic partnerships announced during the visit further demonstrate the tremendous potential for cooperation between American and Iraqi businesses. We also welcome Iraq's efforts to strengthen its sovereignty and contribute to security and stability across the region.

On this National Day, we celebrate the history, resilience, and achievements of the Iraqi people and look forward to the continued growth and partnership between our two nations. We extend our warmest wishes to the people of Iraq as they commemorate this important occasion.