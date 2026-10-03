That“Medicare & You” Book Just Arrived - Don't Toss It Before Checking These 7 Things

MENAFN - Saving Advice) That thick Medicare & You 2027 handbook arriving in your mailbox may look like another piece of government mail destined for the recycling bin. Don't toss it yet, because the annual handbook arrives at exactly the time Medicare beneficiaries should be reviewing what could change about their health coverage next year. Medicare describes the handbook as its official guide to benefits, costs, rights, protections, and health and drug plans, and updated copies are mailed to Medicare households in late September. Open Enrollment runs from October 15 through December 7, 2026, so the decisions you make after reading it can affect your health care costs throughout 2027. Before putting the book in a drawer (or recycling it), check these seven things.

1. Check What's Changing for 2027

Don't assume the Medicare & You 2027 handbook is simply last year's book with a different date on the cover. Medicare rules, costs, and benefits can change annually, and the handbook is designed to explain the program as it applies to the coming year. The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services has already finalized policy changes affecting Medicare Advantage and Part D for 2027, including updates to the Star Ratings system used to compare plan quality. Medicare beneficiaries should also watch for changes affecting premiums, deductibles, covered services, and prescription benefits. Even if you're completely satisfied with your current coverage, knowing what's different prevents January surprises.

2. Compare Original Medicare With Medicare Advantage Again

Your choice between Original Medicare and Medicare Advantage isn't something you necessarily make once at 65 and then forget. The Medicare & You 2027 handbook explains how the two coverage paths work, including differences involving provider access, referrals, out-of-pocket costs, supplemental coverage, and prescription drugs. CMS says more than 99% of beneficiaries will have access to at least one Medicare Advantage plan in 2027, while 97% will have at least 10 options. That abundance of choices doesn't automatically mean changing plans is worthwhile, because networks, benefits, and costs vary considerably among plans and locations. Use the handbook to understand the basic rules first, then compare the actual 2027 plans available where you live through Medicare's Plan Compare tool.

3. Look Closely at Your Prescription Drug Coverage

Prescription coverage deserves its own review even if none of your medications changed this year. CMS projects the average monthly premium for stand-alone Part D coverage will increase by less than $1, from $35.09 in 2026 to approximately $36 in 2027, but averages don't tell you what your plan will charge. The standard Part D deductible can reach $700 in 2027, up from $615 in 2026, while the annual out-of-pocket threshold for covered Part D drugs rises from $2,100 to $2,400. Your individual costs can also change because plans have different premiums, formularies, pharmacy networks, deductibles, copayments, and coinsurance. Use the Medicare & You 2027 handbook as a starting point, then compare your actual prescriptions under available plans rather than choosing based solely on the monthly premium.

4. Check Whether Your Doctors and Hospitals Still Fit Your Coverage

A health plan isn't particularly useful if the doctors you rely on aren't accessible through it on favorable terms. Medicare Advantage plans generally use provider networks, which makes checking doctors, specialists, hospitals, and other facilities an important part of the annual review. Don't rely solely on what was true in 2026 because networks can change, and don't assume a provider who“takes Medicare” necessarily participates in every Medicare Advantage plan. If keeping a cardiologist, oncologist, or other specialist is particularly important, verify participation directly with both the plan and provider before enrolling. This is one area where spending 15 minutes checking now could prevent a much more stressful discovery when you need an appointment next year.

5. Read the Sections on What Medicare Doesn't Cover

Knowing what's excluded can be just as financially important as understanding what's covered. Original Medicare generally doesn't cover everything a retiree may need, and the handbook helps explain where beneficiaries could face gaps or need supplemental arrangements. Medicare Advantage plans may provide additional benefits, but those benefits, coverage rules, and cost-sharing can differ by plan. CMS says supplemental Medicare Advantage offerings such as hearing, dental, and vision benefits are expected to remain broadly stable for 2027, but that doesn't mean every plan provides identical coverage or dollar allowances. When reading the Medicare & You 2027 handbook, flag services you personally expect to use and investigate exactly what your coverage would pay before budgeting for next year.

6. See Whether You Qualify for Help Paying Medicare Costs

One section of the handbook could potentially be worth much more than the time it takes to read it. Medicare Savings Programs can help eligible people with Medicare costs, potentially including Part A and Part B premiums and, depending on the program, deductibles, coinsurance, and copayments. People with limited income and resources may also qualify for Extra Help with Part D prescription expenses, and enrollment in a Medicare Savings Program can automatically qualify someone for Extra Help. For 2027, Medicare says qualifying Extra Help recipients will have a $0 plan deductible and $0 plan premium for applicable coverage, with prescription copayments subject to program limits. Don't assume your income is too high without checking current eligibility rules, particularly if your finances have changed because of retirement, widowhood or another major life event.

7. Circle the Enrollment Dates Before You Put the Book Away

The most useful pages in the Medicare & You 2027 handbook won't help if you remember them on December 8. Medicare Open Enrollment runs from October 15 through December 7, 2026, and changes made during that period generally affect coverage beginning January 1, 2027. During Open Enrollment, beneficiaries can switch Medicare Advantage plans, move between Original Medicare and Medicare Advantage, and join, switch, or drop Medicare drug coverage subject to Medicare's rules. People who are happy with their current coverage generally don't have to re-enroll, according to CMS, but doing nothing shouldn't be confused with reviewing nothing. Put October 15 and December 7 on your calendar, and give yourself enough time between those dates to compare rather than rushing through a decision on the final evening.

Give the Handbook 30 Minutes Before Giving It the Recycling Bin

You don't have to read the Medicare & You 2027 handbook cover to cover like a novel to get something valuable from it. Focus on the sections affecting your own situation: coverage choices, prescription drugs, costs, benefits, financial assistance, rights, and enrollment deadlines. Then compare that information with your plan's Annual Notice of Change and Evidence of Coverage, because those plan-specific documents tell you what is changing with the coverage you actually have. Medicare also provides an electronic searchable handbook for people who would rather skip the paper version, and you can use official online tools to compare available plans once you know which features matter most.

When your Medicare handbook arrives, do you actually review it each year or does it usually go straight into a drawer or recycling bin?