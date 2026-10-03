MENAFN - EIN Presswire) ELLICOTT CITY, MD – A Howard County construction project to perform preventative bridge maintenance and improvements between 8392 and 8407 Merryman Street over Cat Rock Run, a tributary to Tiber Hudson Branch in historic Ellicott City, is scheduled to begin on or about Monday, October 5th. The project includes the installation of a new bridge deck and repairing the stone support walls. Weather permitting, the project is expected to be completed by mid-November 2026.

Signs will be posted to alert residents of the construction work, expected to take place Monday through Friday, 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., and corresponding bridge closure that will last the duration of the project. As a result of the closure, residents southwest of 8392 Merryman Street will use Hill Street to access Main Street.

While the County and its transportation partners work hard to maintain safe traffic mobility in work zones, drivers are reminded to stay alert and look for reduced speed limits, narrow driving lanes and highway workers. Please slow down and don't follow too closely when traveling through a work zone. Remember, work zone safety is in your hands.

For more information about Capital Project B-3853, contact Public Works Customer Service at 410-313-3440 or email ....

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Merryman Street Bridge Repair Project to Begin in Historic Ellicott City News Provided By Howard County - Maryland October 03, 2026, 17:59 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels:



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