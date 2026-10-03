Howard County Executive Calvin Ball Reflects On Eight Years Of Service And Progress During His Final State Of The County Address

During his speech, Ball noted that,“Leadership is about making decisions whose impact may not be fully realized for 10, 20, 30 years, or beyond”, highlighting the passage of the County's HoCo By Design and Gateway Master Plan. Passed in 2023, HoCo By Design is the County's 10-year General Plan that will guide how Howard County grows and evolves, while preserving quality of life. Last October, Ball signed into law the County's Gateway Master Plan, a bold and forward-looking vision for the Columbia Gateway Business Park. Through this 30-year vision, County aims to transform Gateway into an innovation district that will drive jobs, homes, opportunity, discovery, and economic growth for generations to come.

Additionally, Ball also touched on his administration's:

During his speech, Ball noted that“Leading with vision means understanding not only who our residents are today but anticipating who we are becoming as a community.” He highlighted that between 2000 and 2025, the county's 65+ population grew from seven to 18 percent, an increase of more than 42,000 residents. Furthermore, by 2040, nearly one in four Howard County residents will be 65 or older.

To meet the changing needs of the community, Ball's administration over the last eight year expanded programs and launched new opportunities, including:

During his speech, Ball highlighted the hardships faced by many community members, stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic to multiple federal government shutdowns, unprecedented federal funding cuts, and economic instability, and his administration's response to each, including:

Organizing food drives, suspending water disconnections, and connecting residents with needed resources weeks after taking office during the federal government's numerous shutdowns, including December 22, 2018 to January 25, 2019, October 1 to November 12, 2025, and February 14 to April 30, 2026. Responding to the COVID-19 pandemic by standing up emergency relief programs for local businesses, distributing more than $11 million in grants, working closely with employers to share information and resources, providing food, delivering meals, and providing resources to vulnerable residents, establishing countywide testing sites and standing up vaccine clinics, and distributing Personal Protective Equipment. Supporting federal employees and contractors affected by Department of Government Efficiency led layoffs last year by hosting career fairs, increasing workforce training, expanding the County's foreclosure prevention program, and allocating $2.5 million to address federal challenges and emerging economic needs. Leveraging these resources, the County invested in vital programs to help residents when they needed it most.

Ball also highlighted his administration's efforts to confront Howard County's housing affordability challenges, noting that more than 6,000 households in the county cannot find an affordable place to call home. Among these efforts, Ball highlighted:

“Every person deserves the opportunity to live a healthy life. Health is not just physical. It is mental. It is emotional. And when someone reaches out for help, that help should be there,” said Ball.

During the past eight years, Ball has worked with healthcare providers and community partners to expand Howard County's continuum of care, including:

Opening a new Behavioral Health Unit at Johns Hopkins Howard County Medical Center, expanding its capacity from five beds to 24. Investing in a new 29-bed observation unit at the hospital, which will increase emergency department capacity for the first time since 2009. Breaking ground on Howard County's newest residential crisis facility at Sheppard Pratt. Opening a maternal health clinic at Johns Hopkins Howard County Medical Center that has helped more than 200 people in need of prenatal care avoid the emergency room. Evolving the County's Mobile Integrated Community Health program to better reach residents who are homebound or unable to travel for healthcare. Launching SmartER, a countywide urgent care navigation platform designed to help residents identify appropriate urgent care options and direct lower-acuity patients to alternative care settings when appropriate. Opening a new Mental Health Unit at the Howard County Detention Center to provide treatment, support successful reentry, and help reduce recidivism.

Ball emphasized that caring for the health of the community and protecting its safety are interconnected responsibilities, highlighting historic investments in Howard County's first responders. During the past eight years, Ball has:

Ball also highlighted investments in the Howard County Police Department (HCPD) aimed at strengthening public safety, transparency, accountability, and community trust, including:

Increasing the number of sworn officers and supporting HCPD's largest academy class since 1993. HCPD is now the only known police agency in the region that is fully staffed. Creating Violent Crime Reduction Teams. Since their launch in 2023, violent crime in Howard County has dropped by 21 percent. Equipping sworn police officers with body-worn cameras to strengthen transparency and accountability in interactions with the public. Launching four public-facing dashboards providing residents with greater access to information on crime reports, traffic stops, use of force, and complaints against officers. Prioritizing Howard County's cold cases. Through persistent investigative work and advances in forensic technology, four of the County's oldest and most difficult cases have been solved or significantly advanced, providing long-awaited answers to victims' families.

During his address, Ball thanked the nearly 5,000 Howard County Government employees who serve residents every day and reflected on his administration's work with the County's labor partners.

“Public service is a promise. A promise that whether someone calls 911 in the middle of the night or walks into a County office on a Monday morning, their government will work for them,” said Ball.“Howard County Government is only as strong as its people.”

Ball highlighted his administration's efforts to reach agreements with the County's labor unions and thanked employees for their professionalism, compassion, and dedication to keeping Howard County safe, responsive, and moving forward.

Ball also reflected on his team's commitment to making Howard County a community where every resident feels seen, respected, valued, and included. Among these efforts, under Ball's leadership, they:

Expanded the Office of Human Rights into the Office of Human Rights & Equity, broadening its mission beyond civil rights enforcement to include equity, education, outreach, community engagement, and belonging. Created new commissions representing Howard County's Asian American and Pacific Islander, Latino, immigrant, interfaith, and LGBTQIA+ communities, creating new opportunities for residents to have a voice in County Government and the decisions affecting their communities.

“Nowhere is our love for Howard County more evident than in our commitment to our future generations,” Ball continued.

Throughout the past eight years, Ball has provided record levels of funding for Howard County's public education institutions, including the Howard County Public School System, Howard Community College, and Howard County Library System. Recognizing that learning begins long before a child enters kindergarten, Ball also expanded investments in childcare and early learning, including:

Investing in the Faulkner Ridge Center. Providing Pre-K Expansion Grants. Supporting the Community Action Council of Howard County's Route One Campus. Expanding Early Head Start. Reopening the Children's Learning Center at Howard Community College.

Additionally, following years of negotiations and land transfers, the County secured land for the future High School 14 at Troy Park in Elkridge, preserving an opportunity to meet future school capacity needs while responsibly stewarding taxpayer resources.

Ball also highlighted investments designed to strengthen civic engagement, expand economic mobility, and ensure residents of all abilities and backgrounds have opportunities to thrive, including:

As the son and grandson of veterans, Ball also reflected on his commitment to honoring those who have served the nation and the families who have supported them. Among these efforts is the County's new Veterans and Military Families Monument, which will create a permanent place to recognize generations of veterans and military families and ensure their service, sacrifice, and stories are remembered.

During the past eight years, the work of Howard County Government employees, community partners, and residents has received recognition far beyond the County's borders. The County has earned national recognition for innovation, financial stewardship, public safety, reentry programming, services for older adults, transportation, and other areas; maintained its AAA bond ratings; and received national recognition for its Complete Streets policies. Howard County has also continued to receive recognition as one of America's safest, happiest, and best places to live.

Ball noted, however, that one of the measures that means the most to him comes directly from Howard County residents themselves.

Through the County's recent Quality of Life Survey, conducted in partnership with the Schaefer Center at the University of Baltimore, nearly 90 percent of residents rated their quality of life in Howard County positively, reinforcing the County's reputation as one of the nation's premier places to live, work, play, grow, and thrive.

Ball concluded his final State of the County by address by returning to the promise he made eight years ago to serve as County Executive for all of Howard County.

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Howard County Executive Calvin Ball Reflects on Eight Years of Service and Progress During his Final State of the County Address News Provided By Howard County - Maryland October 03, 2026, 17:59 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels:



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