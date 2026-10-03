A Major 401(K) Tax Change Takes Effect In 2026 - Higher Earners Over 50 Need To Check Their Contributions

MENAFN - Free Financial Advisor) Workers age 50 and older can make additional 401(k) catch-up contributions in 2026, but certain higher earners must make those catch-up dollars as Roth contributions – Shutterstock

For some workers over 50, 2026 changes the tax treatment of 401(k) catch-up contributions. If prior-year wages from the employer sponsoring the plan exceeded $150,000, catch-up contributions generally must go into the plan's Roth side rather than the traditional pre-tax side.

That does not mean the entire 401(k) contribution suddenly becomes Roth. It applies specifically to catch-up contributions, which sit above the regular annual employee contribution limit. That distinction matters because a payroll setting that looks perfectly normal could produce a different tax result this year.

The Rule Targets a Specific Slice of Your Paycheck

The first thing to check is whether the new rule actually applies. In 2026, employees can contribute up to $24,500 in regular elective deferrals to most 401(k) plans. Workers age 50 and older may generally add another $8,000 through catch-up contributions, bringing the potential employee contribution to $32,500.

There is another wrinkle for workers who turn 60, 61, 62, or 63 during 2026. Their catch-up limit rises to $11,250 instead of $8,000. The new Roth requirement concerns the catch-up portion, not the first $24,500 of regular deferrals.

So a 55-year-old employee with more than $150,000 in qualifying prior-year wages could still make traditional 401(k) contributions up to the regular limit. Once that employee reaches the catch-up portion, those additional contributions generally need to use the Roth feature if the plan offers one.

That $150,000 Figure Has a Very Specific Meaning

The income threshold deserves more attention than it usually gets. The IRS rule uses wages for FICA purposes from the employer sponsoring the plan, rather than simply looking at a worker's total income from every source.

For 2026, the threshold uses the employee's prior-year wages, and the IRS set that threshold at $150,000. That means a person cannot necessarily determine eligibility by glancing at a federal tax return and looking for one familiar income number.

This distinction can matter for people with complicated compensation. Bonuses, wages, partnership arrangements, or changes in employment can produce results that do not fit a simple“salary over $150,000” calculation. The IRS has issued examples showing why the type of compensation matters, not merely the total dollars received.

Roth Changes the Tax Timing, Not the Contribution Limit

A Roth 401(k) contribution generally does not reduce current taxable income in the way a traditional pre-tax contribution does. Instead, the worker pays income tax on those dollars now, while qualified Roth distributions later can receive tax-free treatment under applicable rules.

That creates a very different paycheck effect for someone who expected every catch-up dollar to reduce current taxable income. A worker who planned to push an additional $8,000 into a traditional 401(k) may instead see that catch-up money treated as Roth.

Consider someone earning well above the threshold who contributes the regular maximum and then uses the full $8,000 catch-up. The first $24,500 can generally remain a traditional pre-tax contribution if the plan permits it. The additional $8,000, however, falls under the Roth catch-up requirement.

That could make the worker's federal taxable income higher than expected compared with the same contribution pattern under the old approach. The retirement account still receives the money, but the tax benefit arrives on a different schedule.

Your Payroll Settings Deserve a Closer Look

This is where the rule stops being an abstract tax change and becomes a workplace issue. Employees who routinely increase their contribution percentage late in the year may need to check how their employer's payroll system handles catch-up contributions.

The plan also needs to offer a Roth feature for catch-up contributions subject to the new rule. The IRS specifically describes the requirement for participants in plans with Roth features that permit catch-up contributions. Plan terms can also impose limits below the federal maximum.

A contribution percentage alone may not tell the whole story. Someone could set a paycheck deduction at a familiar percentage and assume the system will handle the transition automatically. Payroll and plan administrators have to implement the applicable rules, but employees still have a reason to review their year-to-date contributions and election details.

The Age-60 Window Makes 2026 Especially Interesting

Workers approaching 60 face another moving piece. The larger $11,250 catch-up limit applies to people who turn 60 through 63 during the calendar year, assuming the plan permits the catch-up contribution.

That can create a noticeable difference in the amount available beyond the regular $24,500 limit. Someone turning 60 in 2026 could potentially contribute up to $35,750 in employee elective deferrals, assuming the plan permits the full amounts and the employee has enough compensation.

For a higher earner subject to the Roth catch-up rule, however, the extra contribution does not become another traditional tax deduction. The larger catch-up amount falls within the same Roth treatment requirement.

A Five-Minute Contribution Check Can Prevent a Tax Surprise

The most useful review starts with three pieces of information: last year's qualifying wages from the plan sponsor, this year's contribution election, and the plan's Roth 401(k) provisions. The IRS confirms that catch-up contributions depend on the participant reaching the applicable regular contribution limit and meeting the plan's requirements.

Then check the year-to-date contribution total on the latest pay statement. Look for separate traditional and Roth amounts if the payroll system displays them. Someone who changed jobs during the year may also need to pay closer attention because contribution limits and catch-up calculations can become harder to track across plans.

The goal is not to panic over a new tax rule. It is to make sure the contribution strategy matches what the payroll system and retirement plan actually allow. A quick review now can be far easier than discovering at tax time that the expected deduction never applied to those catch-up dollars.

The 2026 Change Is Really About Where the Catch-Up Money Goes

The new rule does not eliminate catch-up contributions for higher earners over 50. It changes their tax treatment once they reach the catch-up portion, provided the wage threshold and other requirements apply.

That makes 2026 a year for checking details rather than simply increasing or decreasing a contribution percentage. The regular 401(k) limit increased, the catch-up limit increased, and workers in the 60-to-63 age range have a larger catch-up allowance. Meanwhile, certain higher earners now face a Roth requirement on that extra slice.

For anyone near the $150,000 wage threshold, changing employers, or turning 60 this year, the details matter even more. Retirement contributions can look identical on a pay stub while producing different tax treatment underneath.

How are you handling the 2026 401(k) changes, and did your employer's payroll system make the Roth catch-up rules clear?