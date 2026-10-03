Mortgage Rates Are Over 7%-Here's How You Can Still Afford That House

MENAFN - Free Financial Advisor) A mortgage rate above 7% can reshape the home-buying math, but buyers still have several levers to control, including purchase price, loan terms, points, and cash at closing – Shutterstock

Mortgage rates have pushed back above 7%, making the price tag on a house only part of the affordability problem. Freddie Mac reported a 7.28% average for a 30-year fixed mortgage on October 1, up from 7.03% the previous week.

That does not automatically put homeownership out of reach. It does mean buyers need to approach the purchase differently. A slightly cheaper house, a carefully chosen loan structure, or a better rate from another lender can change the monthly math without requiring some heroic financial gymnastics.

The House Price May Need to Move Before the Rate Does

A common response to high rates involves waiting for mortgage rates to fall. That can make sense for some buyers, but nobody controls the timing. Meanwhile, a buyer who focuses only on the rate can overlook the lever they actually control: the amount borrowed.

Think about a buyer who planned to spend $400,000 on a home. At a rate above 7%, borrowing less can have a direct effect on the principal-and-interest payment. A smaller purchase price also reduces the interest charged over the life of the loan. That makes negotiating on price, considering a different neighborhood, or choosing a home that needs fewer expensive upgrades part of the financing strategy.

The tradeoff deserves a realistic look. A cheaper house that needs a new roof immediately may not save money compared with a somewhat pricier property in better condition. Buyers also need to account for property taxes, homeowners insurance, mortgage insurance, and other ownership costs. The mortgage payment alone never tells the whole story.

Shop the Mortgage, Not Just the House

Two lenders can offer different pricing to the same borrower. That makes mortgage shopping especially valuable when rates sit at uncomfortable levels.

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau recommends getting at least three loan offers and comparing the details side by side. Buyers should look beyond the advertised rate and check the APR, points, lender fees, loan term, and total monthly payment.

This matters because a lender advertising a slightly lower rate may charge more upfront. Another lender might offer a higher rate with lower closing costs. The right comparison depends partly on how long the buyer expects to keep the loan. Looking at the complete Loan Estimate can reveal differences that a giant rate printed on a website cannot.

There is also room to ask questions. Once competing offers exist, a borrower can ask whether the lender can reduce a fee, adjust the rate, or change the points. CFPB specifically notes that borrowers can negotiate mortgage pricing.

Points Can Lower the Rate, But They Cost Real Money

Discount points deserve special attention in a market above 7%. A point equals 1% of the mortgage amount and typically lowers the interest rate in exchange for paying more at closing. The size of the rate reduction varies by lender and market conditions. That creates a simple but easily overlooked calculation. Suppose a lender offers a lower rate for several thousand dollars in points. The buyer needs to estimate how much the lower payment saves each month and how long it takes to recover the upfront cost.

A buyer who expects to stay in the house for many years may view that differently from someone who expects to move or refinance relatively soon. CFPB recommends comparing the costs across different timeframes rather than assuming a lower rate automatically makes the loan cheaper.

Points also create a cash-flow problem. Spending thousands at closing could leave a buyer with too little money for moving expenses, repairs, or an emergency reserve. A lower mortgage payment does not help much if the homeowner empties the savings account to get there.

A Bigger Down Payment Can Change More Than the Rate

Putting more money down can reduce the loan balance, which lowers the amount of debt accruing interest. Depending on the loan and borrower, a larger down payment may also affect the interest rate or mortgage insurance. CFPB notes that borrowers generally have many down-payment options, and requirements vary by loan and lender.

Still, draining every available dollar for a down payment can create a different problem. Homeowners face repairs, insurance costs, moving expenses, and ordinary household bills. The house does not care that the bank account looked beautiful on closing day.

A buyer should therefore compare two separate numbers: the amount needed to close and the amount that needs to remain afterward. That second number often receives far less attention during the excitement of buying a house.

Do Not Let the Approval Amount Set the Budget

A lender determines whether a borrower meets its underwriting standards. That does not mean the maximum approved loan represents a comfortable household budget. Mortgage qualification considers income and debts, and the qualifying payment can affect debt-to-income calculations. Fannie Mae, for example, uses debt-to-income ratios as part of its underwriting framework, with specific limits and exceptions depending on the loan and borrower.

A household also has expenses that do not disappear after closing. Property taxes can change, insurance premiums can rise, and maintenance bills arrive without consulting the mortgage statement. A buyer who qualifies for a particular payment still needs enough room for those costs.

This becomes especially relevant above 7%. Higher rates can make a loan payment consume more of the household budget, leaving less flexibility for everything else. Choosing a lower purchase price can sometimes create more breathing room than squeezing harder to qualify for the original target house.

A Lower Rate Is Not Always the Cheapest Loan

Buyers may encounter adjustable-rate mortgages, lender credits, points, and loans marketed with little or no closing costs. Each option shifts costs somewhere rather than making them disappear.

For example, lender credits can reduce upfront closing expenses, but they generally come with a higher interest rate. A“no closing cost” mortgage can also involve a higher rate or a larger loan balance.

That does not make these choices automatically bad. It makes them financial tradeoffs. Someone short on cash at closing may value a credit differently from someone with plenty of savings who expects to keep the mortgage for decades.

The same principle applies to adjustable-rate loans. A lower initial rate can look appealing, but borrowers need to understand when the rate can change, how adjustments work, and how high payments could rise. CFPB recommends comparing those terms rather than focusing only on the initial payment.

Make Affordability a Design Choice

Mortgage rates above 7% change the shopping process, but they do not create a single answer for every buyer. One household may choose a less expensive home. Another may put more money down. Someone else may shop several lenders, compare points, or consider a different loan program.

What would you change first if mortgage rates stayed above 7%: the house price, the down payment, the loan terms, or the timing of the purchase?