UDF Issues Will Be Resolved Amicably, No Major Escalation: KC Venugopal

Congress MP KC Venugopal on Saturday said that issues within the United Democratic Front (UDF) in Keralam would be resolved amicably, asserting that there was no possibility of them escalating into a major issue.

Speaking to the media, Venugopal said,“Issues in the UDF will be resolved amicably; the Opposition Leader need not nurse hopes seeing that. The UDF government in Keralam is ruling peacefully and well. We will sit together and resolve small issues.”

Targeting the Leader of the Opposition Pinarayi Vijayan, alleging that dissenting voices within his party were being suppressed.“The LoP is moving forward by crushing opposition within his own party using an iron fist. All dissenting voices were suppressed. That is why that party was even ready to kill TP Chandrasekharan,” he said.

Venugopal said differences of opinion within the Congress were normal and would not lead to a major escalation.“There will be some expressions of opinion in the Congress. There is no issue of it escalating to a major level. We will move forward after resolving the issues amicably. The Opposition Leader can rest easy in this regard,” he added.

UDF Convenor to raise concerns with AICC

Earlier, Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) Convenor Adoor Prakash on Friday said he would convey his dissatisfaction over Keralam government decisions to the All-India Congress Committee (AICC), amid his reported differences with Chief Minister and UDF front chairman VD Satheesan.

Speaking to ANI in Pathanamthitta, Prakash said he would submit his opinion to the AICC within two to three days, while making it clear that he was not asking anyone else to join him. "I have already explained the situation. I will submit my opinion to the AICC within 2–3 days. I am not asking anyone to join me; I will submit my own opinion to the AICC," Prakash said.

Prakash had earlier expressed dissatisfaction over decisions being taken by the Keralam government without consultation with the UDF, saying he had been learning about various appointments through the media. "There has not been a UDF meeting in Keralam recently. The Chief Minister should take the initiative to convene the meeting; he is the front chairman. There are many things to discuss and decide. In the appointments to various boards, those who should inform me, as the UDF convenor, have not informed me," he had said.

He had also said that several government decisions were being taken without discussion within the front and that he would convey his concerns to the AICC. "The government is taking decisions on many matters without discussion. I will inform the AICC about my dissatisfaction in this regard. I am learning about the appointments through the media," Prakash said.

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