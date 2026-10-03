Speaker Of Azerbaijani Parliament Arrives In Tanzania On Working Visit (PHOTO)
This was reflected in the statement of the Parliament's Press and Public Relations Department.
Speaker Sahiba Gafarova and the delegation were welcomed at Kilimanjaro International Airport in the city of Arusha by Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Ethiopia Ruslan Nasibov, Permanent Representative of Tanzania to the United Nations (UN) and other international organisations in Geneva Abdallah Saleh Possi and other officials.
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