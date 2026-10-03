Gujarat CM Approves Rs 99.5 Lakh Road Project After Tribal Villager's 'SWAGAT' Grievance

MENAFN - IANS) Gandhinagar, Oct 3 (IANS) A grievance raised by a resident of a tribal village in Sabarkantha during the August State-SWAGAT programme has led to the approval of Rs 99.50 lakh for converting an existing metal road into a paved asphalt road within three months.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel approved the funding for the road in Bhatela village of Vijaynagar taluka after resident Tusharbhai of Navagam Dhanela raised the issue during the August 2026 State SWAGAT, seeking completion of the existing road and its conversion into an asphalt-surfaced road.

During the grievance redressal programme, Patel sought details of the road work from the Roads and Buildings Department and the Sabarkantha district administration.

He directed the authorities to complete the work within three months.

The Chief Minister subsequently granted the required financial approval to the Roads and Buildings Department, sanctioning Rs 99.50 lakh under the emergency tender road provision for the work.

SWAGAT, or State Wide Attention on Grievances by Application of Technology, is an online public grievance redressal programme launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his tenure as Gujarat chief minister.

The programme allows citizens to directly raise grievances concerning government departments and district administrations.

Patel personally attends the State SWAGAT programme on the fourth Thursday of every month, hears grievances from citizens and issues directions to the concerned departments and district administrations for their resolution.

The Bhatela road case is among the grievances taken up through the programme, with the state government saying that the decision to sanction funds followed the directions issued during the August session.

The government said the process reflected the work culture of“Je Kehvu Te Karvu” - doing what has been said - promoted by PM Modi for addressing public grievances and undertaking works in the public interest.