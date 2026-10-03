Hollow Protests By Congress, AAP Harming Traders, Business: Delhi BJP Chief

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 3 (IANS) Delhi BJP President Harsh Malhotra said on Saturday that the Congress, Communist parties and the Aam Aadmi Party, which have been rejected by the people, are staging hollow protests against the Chief Election Commissioner and harming traders by disturbing law and order during the busy festive season.

Malhotra said these parties are vitiating the country's political atmosphere and putting undue pressure on the police and administration, while also doing a disservice to traders by disrupting trade and commerce during the annual festival and business season that began across the country, including Delhi and Mumbai, from October 1.

The Delhi BJP chief said that with the Assembly elections scheduled to be held in early 2027, the AAP is already facing the prospect of losing power in Punjab, while the Congress is facing the prospect of a major defeat in Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Punjab.

In such a situation, not only these two parties, but also the defeated and frustrated Communist, Samajwadi Party, RJD and Trinamool Congress led by Mamata Banerjee have come together and are now attempting to derail the country's economy during the festive season, Malhotra said.

The BJP leader said that because of the protests by these opposition parties, the entire month of July was adversely affected from the perspective of business in the Capital.

Now, with the renewed opposition protests threatening to disrupt the upcoming three-month trade season, Delhi's business organisations and traders are worried, said Malhotra.

Several organisations have contacted us and condemned these protests, which are being carried out of fear of political defeat, said Malhotra.

In another development, the Delhi BJP chief paid tributes to Kedar Nath Sahni, former Delhi Pradesh BJP President, former Chief Executive Councillor of Delhi, and former Governor of Goa and Sikkim, on his death anniversary.

Malhotra said that the life of senior Delhi BJP leader and former State President late Kedar Nath Sahni, from the days of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh to the Bharatiya Janata Party, remained a symbol of dedication to the organisation, discipline, honesty and inspiration for party workers.

After the establishment of the Bharatiya Janata Party in 1980, he played an important role in strengthening the organisation and establishing the core values of the party.

His punctuality, integrity in his working style and sincere commitment towards every responsibility entrusted to him will always be remembered. In public and organisational life, he set high standards of morality, simplicity and discipline, the Delhi BJP chief said.

Malhotra said that Kedar Nath Sahni made significant contributions towards safeguarding the interests and rehabilitation of Hindu families displaced from Jammu and Kashmir.

At the event organised at the Delhi BJP office, Pradeep Sahni, son of Kedar Nath Sahni, along with other family members, was also present, a statement said.