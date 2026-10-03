MACHIAS – September 22, 2026 - The Maine Department of Transportation (MaineDOT) will host an in-person public hearing this month as part of the Machias Dike Bridge project regarding the Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) process.

This will be the first formal public hearing of the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) process. The purpose of this hearing is to discuss the purpose and need for the project, alternatives being considered, potential environmental impacts, and for members of the public to ask questions and provide information that should be considered during the EIS process.

In-Person Public Hearing

Wednesday, September 30, 2026, at 6:00pm

Machias Memorial High School Gymnasium

1 Bulldog Lane, Machias, ME 04654

Virtual Public Meeting Presentation

An on-demand virtual public meeting presentation will also be available at any time beginning September 23 through October 31, 2026, and will allow the public to submit online comments and questions.

More information and access to the online virtual public meeting is available at

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MaineDOT Invites Public Input on Machias Environmental Impact Statement Process News Provided By Maine Department of Transport October 03, 2026, 17:04 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels:



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