Irani Cup: Smaran's Ton Puts Rest Of India In Command Against J&K

A century from Smaran Ravichandran put the Rest of India in command at the end of day three of the Irani Cup match against Ranji Trophy champions Jammu and Kashmir at Srinagar on Saturday. At the end of day three, Rest of India was at 306/8, with Smaran (126*) and Mukesh Choudhary (9*) unbeaten. They led by 265 runs.

Day 3: Smaran's Century Dominates

The rest of India started their day at 24/1 in their second innings, with Sanat Sangwan 10* and Sudip Kumar Gharami 10* unbeaten. Put to the field by J-K, ROI was bundled out for 237 in their first innings and J-K posted 278 in their first innings. At the time of start of day two, J-K led by 17 runs. Nasir Muzaffar struck, removing Sudip for 33 off 58. Following that, Sanat (55 in 160 balls, with three fours and a six) and Saransh Jain (25) put on a 70-run stand for the third wicket. After three quick wickets by Umar Nazir Mir, a 52-run stand between Smaran and Manav Suthar (16) followed. After that, Smaran was left to battle the fall of wickets, but the Karnataka star posted an audacious ton in 113 balls, ending the day unbeaten with Mukesh unbeaten on the other side and the team having a healthy lead.

First Innings Summary

In the first innings, ROI was skittled out for 237 runs, despite fifties from Smaran (68 in 83 balls, with eight fours and a six), Shikhar Mohan (60 in 118 balls, with nine fours) and a solid knock from Sarfaraz Khan (45 in 97 balls, with five fours). Sunil Kumar (3/36) and Lone Nasir (3/59) were the pick of the bowlers for J-K.

In their first innings, J-K was bundled out for 278 runs, powered by fifties from skipper Paras Dogra (75 in 143 balls, with six fours and a six), Abdul Samad (57 in 88 balls, with five fours and a six) and Lone Nasir (64 in 58 balls, with eight fours and three sixes). Mukesh (5/78) was the pick of the bowlers for ROI. (ANI)

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