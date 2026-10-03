NFR Undertakes Major Infrastructure Projects In Guwahati As Station Handles Over 50K Passengers Daily

MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, Sep 3 (IANS) The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) is undertaking a series of major infrastructure and capacity enhancement projects in Guwahati, the gateway to the Northeastern region, as the city's railway station handles more than 50,000 passengers daily, rising to around 65,000 during peak seasons, officials said here on Saturday.

NFR's Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) Kapinjal Kishore Sharma said that the Railways is undertaking a series of major infrastructure and capacity enhancement projects in Guwahati and its adjoining areas to meet the growing demand for rail services, improve operational efficiency and strengthen connectivity across the Northeast.

"The Guwahati Railway Station handles more than 50,000 passengers daily, increasing to around 65,000 during peak seasons, with over 200 trains operating every day," he noted.

According to CPRO Sharma, a key project in this direction is the Kamakhya–Guwahati third Line Project, covering 5.74 km at a sanctioned cost of Rs 467 crore.

The additional line will enhance line capacity, ease congestion and facilitate smoother train operations, benefiting passengers and residents of the Kamrup Metro district and is targeted to be completed by 2028.

Another major initiative is the Agthori–Kamakhya Double Line Project along with the second Saraighat Rail-cum-Road Bridge, sanctioned at a cost of Rs 1,474 crore.

Covering 7.20 km, the project includes a 1.3-km-long second Saraighat Rail-cum-Road Bridge with a double-line railway track and a three-lane road.

The NFR CPRO said that the new infrastructure will augment rail and road capacity across the Brahmaputra, ease pressure on the existing Saraighat Bridge and strengthen connectivity between Guwahati, North Guwahati and other parts of the Northeast.

It will also facilitate the operation of additional commuter train services.

To further strengthen train terminal and maintenance infrastructure, construction of a Mega Coaching Complex at New Guwahati is progressing at a cost of Rs 227 crore, the official said.

Redevelopment of Guwahati and Kamakhya Railway Stations is also progressing with a focus on modern passenger amenities and improved accessibility.

Guwahati Railway Station is being transformed into a modern facility with an IT park and is being developed on the green-building concept, incorporating measures such as solar power generation, waste management and water management.

The Kamakhya–Azara Elevated Corridor is another significant project aimed at strengthening rail connectivity while addressing environmental and wildlife considerations.

An elevated viaduct is being constructed along the stretch, including the section passing through Deepor Beel, to facilitate safe and uninterrupted movement of wildlife, including elephants, while ensuring efficient railway connectivity.

The remaining 13.25-km Azara–Kamakhya double-line stretch is targeted for completion by July 2028.

CPRO Sharma said that the NFR is also strengthening freight and logistics infrastructure in the Guwahati region through Gati Shakti Cargo Terminals (GCTs).

The GCT at Baihata, near Guwahati, has been completed, enhancing freight handling and logistics capabilities in the region.

Collectively, these infrastructure projects are set to significantly enhance the capacity, efficiency and resilience of the railway network in and around Guwahati.

Additional railway lines and the second Saraighat Bridge will decongest existing infrastructure and facilitate smoother train movement, while the Mega Coaching Complex will enhance maintenance and terminal capacity.