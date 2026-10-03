Sleep In Heavenly Peace Invites Donors To Give A Child A Bed This DAF Day, Oct. 8

All smiles from the top bunk! After an SHP delivery team assembled this new bed in her home, this little one finally has a place of her own to rest, dream, and simply be a kid.

Volunteers team up in an SHP workshop to build beds for local kids. Every board, screw, and helping hand brings us one step closer to alleviating childhood bed poverty.

National nonprofit encourages donor-advised fund holders to put charitable dollars to work for children sleeping on the floor

POCATELLO, ID, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Sleep in Heavenly Peace (SHP), the national nonprofit that builds and delivers beds to children in need, is inviting donors with donor-advised funds (DAFs) to recommend grants to SHP on DAF Day, Thursday, Oct. 8, 2026.DAF Day is a national giving day held on the second Thursday of October. It brings donors, nonprofits, and DAF sponsors together to encourage people to put the dollars already set aside in their donor-advised funds to work for the causes they care about. According to DAF Day organizers, more than $360 billion is currently held in donor-advised funds, and 67% of DAF gifts are under $1,000. DAF giving is open to donors at every level.For Sleep in Heavenly Peace, those dollars can turn into something that can help a child thrive. SHP provides beds at no cost to children ages 3 to 17 who are sleeping on floors, couches, or air mattresses, or sharing beds with parents or siblings. That includes children entering foster care placements and families moving from shelters or temporary housing into homes of their own, moments when a bed can make a new place feel safe. The organization currently reports more than 100,000 beds needed now across its chapter network."A donor-advised fund represents a decision someone has already made to be generous," said Jordan Allen, CEO and Executive Director of Sleep in Heavenly Peace. "DAF Day is a chance to decide where that generosity lands. We take the trust behind every gift seriously, and with 95.1% of our expenditures going directly to our charitable programs, donors can know their grant is being stewarded responsibly and put to work where it's meant to go. When it lands with SHP, it becomes a bed, a new mattress, pillow and bedding for a child who has never had a place of their own to rest. It's more than a bed. It's a place to dream."- Why SHP Is a Strong Match for DAF Giving -Donor-advised fund holders often give strategically, looking for organizations that will steward their grants well. Sleep in Heavenly Peace holds Candid GuideStar's Platinum Seal of Transparency, the highest level of recognition for financial transparency and accountability.In 2025, SHP was also named one of South Carolina Secretary of State Mark Hammond's Angel charities, an honor given to organizations that show exceptional stewardship of charitable resources. SHP was recognized for dedicating 95.1% of its total expenditures to charitable programs. The Better Business Bureau recommends giving to charities that spend at least 65%.- How to Give to SHP Through a Donor-Advised Fund -Donors can recommend a grant to Sleep in Heavenly Peace in a few steps:1. Log in to your DAF provider's website.2. Search for Sleep in Heavenly Peace, Inc. (EIN: 46-4346568), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit.3. Recommend your grant amount and complete your provider's grant process.Donors who want to support a specific local SHP chapter should follow their DAF provider's instructions for designating a gift. More information on giving is available at shpbeds/donate.Because charitable giving and tax rules vary by individual situation, SHP encourages donors to consult a financial or tax advisor before making a significant contribution.About Sleep in Heavenly PeaceSleep in Heavenly Peace (SHP) is the leading 501(c)(3) non-profit dedicated to building and delivering beds to children in need. Our mission is simple: NO KID SLEEPS ON THE FLOOR IN OUR TOWN!With thousands of children waiting for beds-currently sleeping on floors, couches, or makeshift spaces-we provide what every child deserves: a foundation for healthy physical, emotional, and mental development. Powered by volunteer kindness and donor generosity, we're growing our impact across the U.S. so every child can Sleep Well and DREAM BIG. Learn more and get involved at shpbeds.

Mark Conner

Sleep in Heavenly Peace

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Sleep in Heavenly Peace Invites Donors to Give a Child a Bed This DAF Day, Oct. 8 News Provided By Sleep in Heavenly Peace October 03, 2026, 16:43 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Human Rights, Religion



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