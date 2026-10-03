Science And Traditional Knowledge Can Work Together For Human Welfare: MP CM

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, Oct 3 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Saturday said India's traditional knowledge system and modern scientific research could complement each other in addressing challenges related to human welfare, stressing the need to connect knowledge with science and research.

Yadav made the remarks while laying the foundation stone for the Advanced Technology and Research Innovation (ATRI) campus of the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) at Bhauri.

He also unveiled a newly installed statue of Swami Vivekananda at the IISER campus and planted saplings.

“In biotechnology, philosophy is connected with logic, knowledge with science, and spiritual practice with research,” Yadav said.

He said India has a long tradition of research and knowledge and that ancient sages pursued research for the welfare of society.

The IISERs, he said, are carrying forward that tradition through modern scientific research.

Yadav said seven IISERs are currently functioning in the country and described them as the“Saptarishis” of the present era.

“The IISER institution is carrying forward the tradition of the sages by undertaking new research,” he said.

The Chief Minister said the IISER Bhopal campus is being expanded with new infrastructure, modern laboratories and an innovation park for Rs 485 crore.

He said the Madhya Pradesh government is encouraging research and innovation in all fields and that scientific institutions would play an important role in the state's development.

Yadav also referred to the role of the Sun in sustaining life and said scientific research was examining processes linked to nature and human life.

He said Swami Vivekananda, whose statue was unveiled at the institute, had been a student of science and possessed a deep curiosity about scientific subjects.

According to Yadav, Vivekananda's search for knowledge brought him into contact with several spiritual leaders, including Swami Ramakrishna Paramhansa.

The Chief Minister said India's cultural and knowledge traditions have continued to evolve and can contribute to global efforts aimed at human welfare.

“Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is progressing in every field, and the state government is promoting all types of research and innovation,” Yadav said.