Rajasthan: BJP Forms Division-Level Committees For Panchayati Raj Polls

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Oct 3 (IANS) The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has begun preparations for the upcoming Panchayati Raj elections in Rajasthan, which will elect more than 1.55 lakh public representatives.

BJP State President Madan Rathore said the BJP government has increased opportunities for the participation of public representatives by more than 20 per cent compared with the previous election.

He said the party has constituted division-level election management committees as part of its preparations for the polls.

Rathore said senior BJP leaders, including Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, State in-charge Sanjay Bhatia, co-in-charges Kuljeet Chahal and Kavita Patidar, and State General Secretary (Organisation) Ajay Kumar, have visited various districts and interacted with party workers as part of the election preparations.

According to Rathore, the Bhajan Lal Sharma government has given fresh momentum to rural development during its 31 months in office.

Referring to the BJP's performance in the recent urban local body elections, he said the party expects to perform strongly in the upcoming Panchayati Raj elections as well.

Rathore said the BJP's organisational strength, including its network of workers at the booth level, would play an important role in the election campaign.

He also highlighted the implementation of schemes launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma.

He said that during the civic body elections, party workers were actively involved at the booth level and candidates were selected after obtaining feedback from workers.

According to Rathore, a similar organisational strategy will be followed for the Panchayati Raj elections.

Rathore described the Panchayati Raj system as a“third engine” that would complement the BJP's“double-engine” formulation, referring to the governments at the Centre and in the state.

He said the party's objective is to strengthen Panchayati Raj institutions and accelerate rural development, with a focus on farmers, youth, women and economically weaker sections in rural areas.

BJP State General Secretary Shravan Singh Bagdi announced the members of the division-level election management committees.

For Jaipur Division, the members are Omkar Singh Lakhawat, Alka Gurjar and Shankar Singh Rajpurohit.

For Jodhpur Division, the members are C.R. Chaudhary, Pramod Samar and Champa Lal Gedar.

For Udaipur Division, the members are Rajendra Rathore, Narayan Panchariya and Hemant Vijay.

For Kota Division, the members are Mukesh Dadhich, Meghraj Lohia and Mahendra Kumawat.

For Bikaner Division, the members are Prasanna Chand Mehta, Kailash Choudhary and Rajendra Kumar Gehlot.

For Bharatpur Division, the members are Ashok Parnami, Hemraj Meena and Chhagan Mahur.

For Ajmer Division, the members are Arun Chaturvedi, Devji Bhai Patel and Lalchand Kataria.