TN: Chennai-Born Hindu Spiritual And Service Fair Heads To Kanpur

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Oct 3 (IANS) The Hindu Spiritual and Service Fair, launched in Chennai in 2009 to showcase the social work of religious organisations, will be held at Brijendra Swarup Park in Kanpur from Nov 26 to 30, organisers said.

More than 400 service organisations are expected to participate in the exhibition, presenting their work in education, healthcare, environmental conservation, animal and bird welfare, women's empowerment, and assistance to people in need.

The five-day event aims to bring spiritual traditions, cultural heritage and community service onto a common platform, while encouraging greater participation by young people and students.

The initiative began with around 40 organisations at its first Chennai edition.

Organisers conceived it as a way to draw public attention to charitable activities undertaken by Hindu spiritual institutions, whose work they felt was often overshadowed by an emphasis on rituals and religious practices.

Over subsequent editions, the fair expanded its focus to include environmental protection, respect for parents and teachers, women's dignity and national consciousness.

Chennai hosted its tenth edition in 2019.

The Kanpur edition will centre on six themes: culture, service, values, respect for women, youth awakening and national consciousness.

Organisers said programmes ahead of the fair would seek to connect students with social service and the nation-building ideals of Swami Vivekananda.

Spiritual and cultural events planned during the fair include Ganga Avataran, Ganga Aarti, Kanya Vandan, Matru-Pitru Vandan, Acharya Vandan and Atithi Vandan.

Representations of Kashi Vishwanath Dham, Ayodhya Dham and Vrindavan Dham will also be displayed for visitors.

Bhajan evenings and daily cultural performances are planned, alongside a proposed theatrical presentation on Rani Lakshmibai highlighting women's self-respect.

A programme honouring Param Vir Chakra awardees is also proposed as part of the fair's patriotic activities.

Organisers said saints, religious leaders and other prominent personalities from across the country are expected to attend.

Those named include RSS General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale, Joint General Secretary Krishna Gopal, Juna Akhara's Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Swami Avdheshanand Giri Maharaj and Swami Gyananand Ji Maharaj.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is expected to participate in a Vande Mataram programme before the main event.

Organisers described the Kanpur fair as another stage in the initiative's expansion beyond Chennai, bringing together institutions whose service activities span several areas of public welfare and offering visitors an opportunity to learn more about them.