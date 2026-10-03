'Similar To Practices In Syria': NHRC's Priyank Kanoongo Over Use Of Minors As 'Shields' In Mumbai Protest

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 3 (IANS) Member of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) Priyank Kanoongo on Saturday criticised the alleged use of children as "shields" during the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP)-led protest in Mumbai on Friday, calling it similar to "practices in Syria" and other "terror-affected countries".

Earlier, the NHRC took cognisance of complaints alleging the use and mobilisation of minor children during the protest held in Mumbai on October 2 and their subsequent exposure through photographs and videos circulated on social media.

Speaking to IANS, Priyank Kanoongo said: "Satish Vaid, Head of Intervention at 'Seva Nyay Utthan Foundation', stated in his complaint that children were used as shields between the police and protesters during an illegal protest in Mumbai. This appears similar to practices in Syria and other terror-affected countries, where children are used as shields and pushed to the forefront of illegal activities by the real accused to protect themselves."

"The complainant has told us that all this had been planned through WhatsApp groups and after that when this protest was organised in Mumbai on October 2, (CJP leaders) Abhijeet Dipke, Saurav Das etc. have misused children. This is a violation of Section 83 (2) of the Juvenile Justice Act," he added.

Kanoongo said that NHRC has directed the Mumbai Police Commissioner to lodge an FIR under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023 (BNS).

"We have also directed the Maharashtra Women and Child Development Department to identify and rescue all the children and provide them with the necessary protective environment through the Child Welfare Committee. The provisions of the Juvenile Justice Act must be fully followed throughout the process," he stated.

The NHRC member further said that necessary directions have also been given to the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), which is responsible for social media regulations in India.

"Revealing the identity of the concerned children could also amount to a violation of the POCSO Act. We have also directed the police to take action against concerned officials under the POCSO Act, in case such activities continue on social media," he said.

Moreover, Priyank Kanoongo remarked: "Using children in violent acts is the modus operandi of anti-social elements."

"We have dealt with terrorists and Naxals; we will deal with these people too...India's legal system is mighty enough to do that," he asserted.