MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Waverly – On Saturday, October 3, 2026, shortly after 3:00 a.m., Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop F began investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash on U.S. Highway 80, just east of Quebec Road. The crash claimed the lives of two Madison Parish women.

The initial investigation revealed that a 2021 Ford F-150 was traveling west on U.S. Highway 80. At the same time, a 2017 Nissan Murano was traveling east on U.S. Highway 80. For reasons still under investigation, the Ford veered left, crossed the centerline, and struck the Nissan head-on in the eastbound lane.

The driver and the left rear passenger in the Nissan, who were unrestrained, were both ejected and died at the scene. Two additional unrestrained passengers in the Nissan sustained moderate injuries. The driver and two passengers in the Ford, who were also unrestrained, sustained minor to moderate injuries. Impairment is a suspected contributor in this crash. Routine toxicology samples were collected and will be submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

Louisiana State Police would like to remind all motorists that if you feel differently, you drive differently. Alcohol, prescription drugs, and other drugs have many effects on the body that negatively affect driving skills. These drugs can impair visual ability, alter the sense of time and space, impair fine motor skills needed to operate a motor vehicle, and decrease reaction times. Motorists are encouraged to plan ahead and designate a sober driver. Not doing so can have deadly consequences.

Contact Information:

ST Ryan Davis

Louisiana State Police

Public Affairs Section

Office: (318) 345-2810

[email protected]

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Two Killed, Five Injured in Madison Parish Crash; Impairment Suspected News Provided By Louisiana State Police October 03, 2026, 16:22 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels:



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