Delhi L-G TS Sandhu Discusses Women Safety Issues With AIIMS Students

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 3 (IANS) Delhi Lieutenant Governor (L-G) T.S. Sandhu on Saturday discussed safety concerns with women medical students at AIIMS in the national capital, assuring a secure environment to future doctors.

In a message on social media platform X, L-G Sandhu said, "Had a candid interaction over coffee with bright medical students and resident doctors at the popular cafe at @aiims_newdelhi."

"Heard their experiences of the rigours of medical education, their aspirations for India's healthcare sector, and their concerns around safety and security, particularly those faced by women. Their candid inputs matter," he added.

"Assured them of full cooperation in addressing these concerns and strengthening a safe, secure environment for all. To our future doctors - Serve with knowledge. Lead with empathy. Build a healthier #ViksitDilli and #ViksitBharat," L-G Sandhu said on X.

Earlier on Friday, the Lieutenant Governor interacted with citizens at the Heritage Walk in Sanjay Van, highlighting that women's safety is a shared responsibility, an official statement said.

"A safer Delhi means zero tolerance for harassment, secure public spaces, digital safety and active bystander support. With respect and collective responsibility, we can create a Delhi where every woman feels safe, confident and free to participate and lead," he said in a message on X.

"The energy of our youth gives me confidence that together, we can build a #ViksitDilli where women are safe and equal stakeholders," he added on X.

The Lieutenant Governor's interactions on women safety coincide with his instructions to the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) to augment security at its more than 500 parks.

T.S. Sandhu as the Chairperson of DDA has ensured that the authority starts augmenting CCTV network in 323 parks, boosting lighting near dark spots in 520 parks and adopting a security standard operating procedure (SOP) after completing an audit of 736 parks.

The DDA has also initiated structured interaction with local resident welfare associations to identify park-specific safety concerns and assign corrective actions.

A Central Master Tracker and Monitoring Dashboard has been established to supplement inspections by senior officers on weekly basis, the statement added.