Eritrea: President Isaias Afwerki On Working Visit To Egypt

At the invitation of President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, President Isaias Afwerki departed for Egypt on a working visit early this morning.

During the visit, President Isaias will participate in the Summit of Heads of State on collective security, stability and partnership.

The summit is a continuation of periodic forums held through various platforms to discuss issues concerning the wider neighbourhood, encompassing the Red Sea region, the Gulf of Aden, the Arabian Gulf and the Nile Basin.

President Isaias Afwerki and President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi will also discuss ways to further strengthen bilateral ties during the visit.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Information, Eritrea.