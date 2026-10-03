VB Health Launches Public Seven-Part Supplement Quality Standard

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New company-wide standard, effective across the VB Health portfolio, establishes requirements for research, clinically relevant dosing, formula transparency, sourcing, U.S. manufacturing and every-batch testing

DENVER, Oct. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VB Health, a Denver-based dietary supplement company co-founded by a U.S.-licensed physician, launched the VB Health Supplement Quality Standard today, a new public seven-part framework that establishes company-wide requirements for how its supplements are researched, formulated, sourced, manufactured and tested.

Effective immediately across VB Health's current portfolio and future product development, the standard establishes requirements for research-supported ingredient selection, clinically relevant dosing, transparent active-ingredient quantities, verified sourcing, U.S. manufacturing, every-batch quality testing and public access to testing information.

Under the standard, VB Health products are developed using clinical and peer-reviewed research, formulated at clinically relevant doses, produced with ingredients from verified suppliers, manufactured in the United States under established quality requirements and tested on a batch-by-batch basis. The company also makes product-specific laboratory testing information publicly accessible through its online Certificate of Analysis database.

The seven principles formalize practices already used throughout VB Health's supplement development process:

Research before formulationClinically relevant dosingTransparent ingredient quantitiesVerified ingredient sourcingU.S. manufacturing under established quality standardsEvery-batch quality testingPublic access to product testing information

The framework is intended to give consumers a clearer way to assess how a supplement moves from scientific research to a finished, tested product.

1. Research Before Formulation

VB Health begins product development with scientific research, using clinical and peer-reviewed evidence to guide ingredient selection.

The company's formulation process is expert-led and guided by a medical director. Ingredients are evaluated based on the strength and relevance of available evidence, practical relevance, safety and their intended role within the finished formula.

VB Health's broader company mission is centered on developing supplements using ingredients supported by peer-reviewed research. The company describes its approach in detail through its research and development process.

The objective is to establish a scientific rationale for an ingredient before determining whether it belongs in a product.

2. Clinically Relevant Dosing

Ingredient selection is only one part of evidence-based formulation. Quantity also matters.

VB Health's standard calls for ingredients to be included at clinically relevant levels informed by available research rather than at minimal amounts simply to place an ingredient name on the label.

When an ingredient is included based on published evidence, the formulation process considers the quantities used in relevant research together with the ingredient form, intended use and complete formulation.

This distinction is important because two supplements can contain many of the same ingredients while providing materially different quantities.

VB Health believes meaningful evaluation of a supplement should therefore consider not only which ingredients are included, but how much of each ingredient is actually present.

3. Transparent Ingredient Quantities

VB Health's quality standard also emphasizes formula transparency.

Active ingredient quantities are disclosed so consumers can evaluate the composition of a product and compare those amounts with the scientific evidence underlying the formula.

The company does not use proprietary blends that conceal the quantities of active ingredients from consumers.

That transparency creates a direct connection between three pieces of information: the ingredient selected, the amount provided and the research supporting its intended use.

VB Health views that connection as central to the meaning of a research-driven supplement.

4. Verified Ingredient Sourcing

Quality control begins before manufacturing.

VB Health works with verified suppliers and screens raw materials for identity and purity as part of its sourcing process.

The company evaluates ingredient quality independently from finished-product testing because product quality depends in part on establishing the identity and quality of the materials entering the manufacturing process.

This creates a quality chain that begins with supplier and raw-material controls and continues through manufacturing and finished-product testing.

More information about VB Health's sourcing and formulation process is available through How We Create Supplements That Work.

5. U.S. Manufacturing Under Established Quality Standards

VB Health supplements are manufactured and packaged in the United States.

Production takes place in facilities operating under applicable current Good Manufacturing Practice requirements for dietary supplements.

These manufacturing requirements establish controls related to the production, packaging, labeling and holding of dietary supplements and help ensure that products are manufactured according to established specifications.

VB Health combines these manufacturing controls with its own research, formulation, sourcing and testing requirements rather than treating manufacturing location alone as evidence of product quality.

Additional information about the company and its quality practices is available on the VB Health About page.

6. Every-Batch Quality Testing

The sixth component of the standard requires quality testing for every production batch.

Every production batch undergoes quality testing, including independent third-party laboratory testing. Depending on the product, formulation and applicable specifications, testing can include identity, purity, potency, heavy metals, microorganisms, vitamins and minerals, screening for undeclared pharmaceutical compounds, and other product-specific characteristics.

This batch-level approach is intended to make testing part of routine production rather than an occasional verification exercise.

VB Health previously expanded this part of its quality program by making detailed laboratory testing information available online, an initiative announced in its August 2026 GlobeNewswire release, “VB Health Advances Supplement Transparency by Publishing Detailed Certificate of Analysis Testing Online.”

7. Public Access to Product Testing Information

The final component of the standard extends quality testing beyond the company's internal processes.

Through the VB Health Certificate of Analysis Results database, consumers can search VB Health products and review laboratory testing information associated with current product lots.

Depending on the product and applicable testing requirements, published information can include testing related to vitamins and minerals, heavy metals, microorganisms, undeclared pharmaceutical compounds, identity, purity and potency.

The database also explains common laboratory terminology and testing methods to make technical information easier for consumers to interpret.

VB Health views public testing as an extension of the same principle behind transparent formulation: a quality claim is more useful when consumers can examine the information behind it.

Creating a More Concrete Definition of“Research-Backed”

Terms such as“science-backed,”“clinically formulated,”“premium” and“third-party tested” are widely used across the supplement market.

VB Health developed its Supplement Quality Standard to define what those concepts mean within its own product-development system.

For VB Health, a research-driven supplement should be traceable through a sequence:

scientific evidence → ingredient selection → clinically relevant dose → verified sourcing → controlled manufacturing → batch testing → public quality information.

Each stage addresses a different question a consumer may have when evaluating a supplement.

Research helps explain why an ingredient was selected.

Transparent dosing shows how much is actually provided.

Sourcing controls help establish the identity and quality of incoming materials.

Manufacturing standards govern how the finished supplement is produced.

Independent laboratory testing provides additional verification.

Public testing information allows consumers to review that quality process themselves.

By formalizing those elements into a single standard, VB Health aims to give consumers a more specific framework for evaluating what the company means when it describes its supplements as research-driven.

Building on Public Testing Transparency

The new Supplement Quality Standard follows VB Health's expansion of public Certificate of Analysis reporting in August 2026.

That initiative established public laboratory data as one component of the company's approach to transparency.

The broader standard now places testing within the complete product-development process: how ingredients are researched, how doses are selected, how raw materials are sourced, how products are manufactured and how finished batches are evaluated before reaching customers.

About VB Health

VB Health is a Denver-based U.S. dietary supplement company co-founded by a U.S.-licensed physician and focused on developing research-driven supplements for daily health and athletic performance.

VB Health's product-development process is expert-led and guided by a medical director. Ingredients are selected based on the strength and relevance of available evidence, formulas are developed around clinically relevant dosing, and active ingredient quantities are disclosed so consumers can evaluate what is contained in each product.

The company works with verified suppliers, screens raw materials for identity and purity, and manufactures its products in the United States in facilities operating under applicable current Good Manufacturing Practice requirements.

Every production batch undergoes quality testing, including independent third-party laboratory testing. The specific testing performed depends on the product, formulation and applicable specifications. VB Health makes product-specific laboratory information publicly accessible through its Certificate of Analysis Results database.

VB Health also works with professional and rising competitive athletes and incorporates athlete and customer feedback into its ongoing product-development process.

For more information about VB Health, visit vb.health.

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