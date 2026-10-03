Delhi: NDMC's Suvidha Camp Receives 91 Public Grievances

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 3 (IANS) Over 100 officials of New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) on Saturday received over 91 public grievances at the civic agency's monthly Suvidha Camp at the NDCC Convention Centre, Jai Singh Road, New Delhi, an official said.

NDMC Secretary Rahul Singh led the team of 100 officers and staff representing 30 departments at the Suvidha Camp and personally supervised the resolution of public grievances, the official said in a statement.

The Suvidha Camp received 91 public grievances, which were promptly taken up by the departments concerned.

Most of the grievances pertained to the Personnel, Civil Engineering, Horticulture, Public Health, Enforcement, Commercial, Tax and Estate Departments. Apart from grievance registration, a large number of citizens also visited the camp to seek guidance and information regarding various civic services and citizen welfare initiatives of NDMC, the statement said.

The Secretary interacted with citizens, reviewed the nature of complaints received, and issued guidelines to Heads of Departments for time-bound, qualitative and systemic resolution.

The Secretary emphasised that citizen satisfaction must remain the core of service delivery, stressing on leveraging the Jan Suvidha Portal for faster and more transparent resolution.

A major highlight of the camp was the direct dialogue between citizens and departmental officers, which enabled immediate appreciation of public concerns and accelerated the redressal process.

Matters requiring policy-level examination were also deliberated, and citizens were apprised of the prescribed procedure and expected timelines for resolution, the statement said.

NDMC Chairman Manoj Kumar Dwivedi said that keeping our citizens and employees at the centre of governance, the civic agency organised its monthly Suvidha Camp at the NDCC Convention Centre.

The Suvidha Camp is our single-window platform for information, facilitation and grievance redressal, enabling direct interaction between residents and senior officials, he said.

He informed that the Secretary, NDMC, will also hold discussions with the Heads of Departments to deliberate on measures to make it more effective and outcome-oriented.

He said that our guiding principles for the camp will be quicker resolution of matters, root cause analysis of repeated grievances and bringing about systemic improvements in service delivery.