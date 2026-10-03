Beatviz Launches AI Director For Full-Length Music Video Creation

The new AI Director turns complete songs into structured music video productions through conversational planning, generation and editing.

- BeatViz Product Team

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- BeatViz today announced the official launch of AI Director, a conversational AI system designed to help musicians and creators turn complete songs into structured music video productions, from initial creative direction and scene planning to video generation and final editing.

The launch expands BeatViz beyond individual AI video generation by giving creators a production workflow built specifically around music. After uploading a song, creators can work with AI Director through conversation to develop the visual direction of the project, define characters and scenes, plan individual shots, generate video sequences and revise creative decisions as the project develops.

Rather than treating each generated clip as a separate prompt, AI Director keeps the music and broader video concept at the center of the production process. Creators can ask for changes such as moving a performance to another location, changing the visual treatment of a chorus, adding more close-up shots or revising a specific scene without beginning the entire creative process again.

“AI Director is designed to help musicians move from a finished song to a structured visual production without starting from disconnected clips or a blank timeline,” said a spokesperson for BeatViz.

The new system is part of a broader creation environment that connects three approaches to AI music video production: conversational creation with AI Director, guided full-song production through Workflow and detailed post-generation control through the BeatViz Editor.

For projects that begin with a complete track, BeatViz can analyze the music before establishing the visual structure. The production process can then progress through creative direction, characters, scenes, storyboards, first frames and generated video clips. The resulting assets can be further adjusted inside the timeline-based Editor, where individual scenes and clips can be replaced, reorganized or refined.

This approach is intended to address one of the practical challenges of AI-generated music videos: maintaining a coherent visual idea across an entire song instead of assembling a sequence of unrelated generated shots. By keeping the song, creative plan and generated assets within the same production environment, BeatViz gives creators more control over how a visual concept develops from the opening section of a track through its later verses, choruses and ending.

AI Director also supports an iterative workflow. A creator can begin with a broad visual idea, review the scenes proposed by the system and then continue directing the project through natural-language instructions. This allows the production to evolve while preserving the context of the larger music video.

The launch reflects BeatViz's focus on building tools around complete music video production rather than standalone video generation. The company's AI music video generator combines music analysis, creative planning, visual generation and editing tools for musicians, independent artists, producers and digital creators.

More information about the new AI Director is available through the BeatViz product page. Creators can also visit the BeatViz website to explore the platform and its music video creation workflows.

About BeatViz

BeatViz is an AI-powered music video creation platform designed for musicians and creators producing visual content from finished songs. Its platform combines AI Director, guided Workflow creation and a timeline-based Editor to support the process from music analysis and visual planning through scene generation and final video assembly.

Truman Zhang

Beatviz

+1 646-671-7225

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BeatViz Launches AI Director for Full-Length Music Video Creation News Provided By Beatviz October 03, 2026, 15:22 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Music Industry



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