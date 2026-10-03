'Meaningful Dialogue': PM Modi On Meeting Haryana BJP Mlas

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 3 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday held a meeting with Haryana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs, including Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, at his official residence at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg, calling it a "meaningful dialogue".

Following the meeting, the BJP MLAs hailed the Prime Minister's message of "social service".

In a post on social media platform X, PM Modi said: "Today's meeting with all BJP MLAs of Haryana at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg was very pleasant. There was an extremely meaningful dialogue with them on several topics."

"In the meeting, discussions were held not only on providing the best possible service to the public and the devotees but also on working more effectively for public welfare," he added.

BJP President Nitin Nabin and the party's Haryana In-charge Smriti Irani were also present at the meeting.

Meanwhile, the BJP MLAs from Haryana described their meeting with PM Modi.

Speaking to IANS, Haryana BJP MLA Laxman Singh Yadav said: "The Prime Minister gave us around two hours of his time. He shared his experiences and also asked all of us about ours. He also gave us a message for the future, saying that instead of working only as political workers, we should also work as social workers."

MLA Ghanshyam Arora said: "Prime Minister Narendra Modi recalled his experiences from his time in Haryana as an organisation secretary and sought information about the people from that period."

"The state Ministers also gave their respective feedback on how the Ministries are functioning. He (PM Modi) suggested that going forward, the organisation and the government should maintain good coordination, ensure public participation in every programme and keep people connected with them," he told IANS.

MLA Dhanesh Adlakha also said: "He gave all the MLAs a message on how to serve people with a spirit of service. He told us that apart from serving people through governance, each one of us should also individually undertake some kind of social service."

Echoing similar view, BJP MLA Mukesh Sharma said: "It was a very good meeting, and we had a good discussion. The message that the Honourable Prime Minister gave us was to work and serve."