The Champions Collective Celebrates Year One

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The brand reflects on a year defined by thousands of handcrafted pieces, groundbreaking innovation, and partnerships with champions across professional sports.

Minneapolis, MN, Oct. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Champions Collective, a Jostens company, is celebrating its first anniversary following its rebrand. Over the past year, the organization has partnered with champions across professional sports to commemorate unforgettable victories through championship jewelry, including programs for the Florida Panthers, Oklahoma City Thunder, Liverpool FC, Los Angeles Dodgers, Gotham FC, Las Vegas Aces and Toronto Blue Jays.

Throughout its first year, The Champions Collective master jewelers set over 1.2 million stones and produced thousands of pieces of championship jewelry, each designed to serve as an enduring symbol of legacy. Each program combined artful storytelling with unmatched craftsmanship, groundbreaking innovation and tailored, white-glove service to capture the distinct journey behind every championship. Driven by the trust and collaboration of its partners, the organization continues to raise the bar for championship storytelling and design.

“For over 70 years, we've defined what's possible, and our first year as The Champions Collective has raised that bar even higher. We are honored by the trust our partners place in us as we continue delivering unsurpassed ring programs and groundbreaking innovation. This first year is only the beginning, and we look forward to setting even higher standards in the chapters ahead,” said Chris Poitras, SVP & GM of The Champions Collective.

As The Champions Collective enters its second chapter, it will continue bringing together designers, artists, jewelers and championship partners to push creative expression forward and shape the future of championship experiences.

ABOUT THE CHAMPIONS COLLECTIVE

With more than 100 championship ring programs across the NFL, NHL, MLB, NBA, WNBA, MLS, IndyCar and NASCAR, Jostens has told stories of more champions than any other organization. The Champions Collective is Jostens newest division, created to continue this legacy of excellence in the professional sports space. The“Collective” represents both a home for champions and a network of artists, designers and jewelers collaborating with the division to define what comes next.

For more on The Champions Collective, visit thechampionscollective.com, the new home for the Pro Sports Championship Experience.

Founded in 1897, Jostens is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. For more information, visit jostens.com.

CONTACT: McKenzie Kelly THE CHAMPIONS COLLECTIVE 651-398-2419...