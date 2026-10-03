Vsee Launches Moreperfect For Functional Longevity And Healthy Aging Research

Search for verified longevity clinics focused on your area of research

Unveiled at the 2026 Asia-Pacific Healthy Longevity Summit, it helps patients find clinics and lets researchers compare "body twin" data for precise care.

HONG KONG, CHINA, October 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- VSee today announces MorePerfect, its platform for connecting longevity clinics and researchers so they can safely pool and access anonymized data for "body twins" (patients with similar biology) at other clinics across the Asia-Pacific, while still meeting security and privacy requirements. Each clinic controls what it shares. VSee CEO Dr. Milton Chen presented the platform during his talk at the 2026 Asia-Pacific Healthy Longevity International Summit in Hong Kong Oct. 1-4. It is the first application built for the Digital Super-Highway that VSee and the Asia-Pacific Longevity Medicine Society (APLMS ) announced earlier.The Problem: Longevity Medicine Works From Small SamplesLongevity care is highly personal, but most clinics see only a small number of patients. Precision decisions improve when a clinician can compare a patient with many others who have similar biomarkers, body composition or genomic profiles. Today that data sits scattered across clinics, countries and systems. Patients face a parallel problem: they have no reliable way to find a clinic that specializes in, or is researching, their area of need.How a More Perfect AI Platform Works- Find: A directory of healthy longevity clinics helps patients find clinics by specialty and research focus. The directory is live today.- Operate: Participating clinics get a suite of clinical tools built on VSee: a patient portal, electronic medical records, remote patient monitoring, subscription billing, clinical trial support with remote exams, and AI assistance.- Learn: "Body twin" matching lets clinics and researchers compare a patient with anonymized profiles of people with similar biology. They can then see which assessments, protocols and therapies worked for patients like theirs.Clinics Control What They ShareEach clinic decides what data, if any, to contribute. Shared data is always anonymized before other participants can see it. The more clinics take part, the larger the pool of comparable profiles becomes, and the more precise each patient's care can be.New: Contactless Vital-sign MonitoringVSee also previewed contactless vital-sign monitoring, now in development. It enables biometric data collection and AI to be built into everyday surfaces, such as a smart mattress or a smart wall. Nothing is worn or strapped on, and monitoring runs continuously whenever the person is in bed or in the room. The readings will flow into a vitals data lake, where AI tools can be applied as needed: to predict falls, and to support prediction of health risks such as cardiac arrest, sepsis and respiratory failure. For longevity clinics and research cohorts, that will mean comfortable, continuous data from participants at home, between visits."Every longevity clinic is running its own small experiment, and most of what they learn stays inside their walls," said Dr. Milton Chen, PhD, CEO and co-founder of VSee. "MorePerfect lets clinics learn from patients like theirs anywhere in the region, on their own terms. A clinician in Singapore can see how a patient's body twin in Seoul or Sydney or LA responded to a protocol, without either clinic giving up control of its data."Built On Proven InfrastructureMorePerfect enables data sharing through the secure, customizable VSee AI digital health platform, which NASA uses aboard the International Space Station and which serves more than 1,000 healthcare organizations worldwide, including U.S. federal health agencies.AvailabilityLongevity clinics and research groups can list in the directory and apply to set up their complimentary VSee EMR + Clinic and become founding clinics of MorePerfect by contacting....Quick factsWhat is moreperfect? A VSee initiative that matches patients with longevity clinics and lets clinics and researchers share anonymized patient data under their own control.What is a "body twin"? An anonymized profile of a person whose biology (for example biomarkers, body composition or genomic profile) closely resembles a given patient's.Who controls the data? Each participating clinic decides what it shares. Shared data is always anonymized.Where is it available? A directory of verified longevity clinics is currently available for patients to search on MorePerfect. To request setup for a complimentary VSee EMR + Clinic, longevity clinics and research groups may contact....About VSeeVSee is an enterprise digital health technology company powering secure, scalable virtual care infrastructure for healthcare organizations worldwide. Its modular, building-block platform enables rapid deployment of customized digital care programs, while VSee's AI integration layer makes it easy to embed AI at the point of care or wherever intelligence is needed most. Through initiatives such as moreperfect, VSee helps healthcare organizations turn fragmented data into smarter workflows, faster decisions and more personalized care at scale. Visit vsee.

Anne Chang

VSee

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VSee Launches MorePerfect for Functional Longevity and Healthy Aging Research News Provided By VSee October 03, 2026, 14:55 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Conferences & Trade Fairs, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, IT Industry, Science, Technology



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