SIR Confusion Real, Action Will Be Taken Against Those Responsible: Karnataka CM Shivakumar

MENAFN - IANS) Mysuru (Karnataka), Oct 3 (IANS) Karnataka Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar said on Saturday that the confusion surrounding the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls was real and those responsible would face action, while directing officials to conduct a comprehensive scrutiny of Form-7 applications and ensure that no eligible voter was left out of the electoral rolls.

The statement has assumed significance amid the warning by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) that if filing of FIR continued against party workers, there would be state-wide protests.

Speaking to reporters near the helipad in Periyapatna, Shivakumar said the Election Commission had assured that every Form-7 application would be scrutinised before any voter's name was deleted.

"Whether 25,000 or 50 lakh Form-7 applications were submitted to the Election Commission, the fact remains that there have been requests to delete voters' names through pre-filled Form-7 forms. The people in whose names the applications were filed are unaware of this. There are documents relating to this. Complaints that have emerged should be examined according to law and action should be taken," he added.

He said that election officials had been instructed not to immediately delete the names of any voters and to verify every Form-7 application before taking a decision.

"This is a welcome development. The old electoral rolls should also be examined and errors corrected. Care must be taken to ensure that no eligible voter from minorities, Dalits, Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, poor or other sections is left out," Shivakumar added.

He said the Election Commission had also stated that vulnerable people, including those without stable shelter, should be taken into consideration during the revision of electoral rolls.

He added that eligible people should also be newly enrolled.

Asked whether the state government would investigate the issue, Shivakumar said the state government would wait to see what emerged from the inquiry.

"Some people have complained that applications were filed claiming that they were dead even though they were alive and that their names should be deleted even though they were living at home. During inquiries, some people have sought to withdraw the applications they had filed, while others have admitted their mistakes," he added.

Responding to BJP leaders' demand that a case be registered against him, Shivakumar said that he had gone before the Election Commission as a constitutional representative and not to stage a protest.

"I went there as a representative of the state to submit a representation before a constitutional institution. It is my duty to respect the Election Commission. If I have committed a mistake, let a case be registered against me according to law. The law must be respected. If I have done anything wrong, there is nothing wrong in taking action," he added.

Shivakumar said the state government planned to introduce several new programmes, including an aero show and performances by cultural troupes from other states, as part of the Mysuru Dasara celebrations.

He added that he had met the Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and requested an aero show during Dasara.

The Defence Minister had responded positively to the request and efforts were being made to send an aero show team, he said.

"The discipline and capabilities of the armed forces should be understood by young people and students. It will be an inspiration for the youth, including NCC and college students," he said.

Shivakumar added that special opportunities would be provided during Dasara for the cultural traditions and heritage of the community that had been living in Baylakuppe for several years.