Toronto Athlete Fehn Foss Wins Silver At 2026 IFMA Muay Thai World Championships

Fehn Foss at 2026 IFMA Senior All Disciplines World Championships

Canadian Athletes and Coaches at 2026 IFMA Senior All Disciplines World Championships

Lotus Fitness and Thai Boxing fighter returns from injury to reach the world final in Deçan, Kosovo, improving on last year's bronze.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Lotus Fitness and Thai Boxing is proud to announce that fighter and athlete Fehn Foss has won a silver medal at the 2026 IFMA Senior All Disciplines World Championships, held September 1 to 11 in Deçan, Kosovo. Foss competed for Team Canada in the Senior Women's 67 kg division.The International Federation of Muaythai Associations (IFMA) is the global governing body for amateur Muay Thai, and its Senior World Championships are the highest level of competition in the amateur sport.The medal comes after a period away from training and competition while Foss recovered from an injury. She returned to full training late in the summer to prepare for the tournament.In Kosovo, Foss defeated Alyona Ozheredova of Kazakhstan in the semi-finals to earn her place in the final. There she faced Lavinia Aronson of the Netherlands, a multi-disciplinary professional fighter, and went the full three rounds before Aronson took the decision.The result improves on the bronze medal Foss won at the 2025 IFMA Senior World Championships. She is also the reigning 2025 IFMA Pan American Champion, with titles at the 2025 FTC, 2024 CMTO, 2024 TBA-TOC and the 2022 Ontario Provincial Championships."It's a privilege and a pleasure to get the chance to travel and compete against such high level competition," said Foss.Born in Hamilton, Foss trains and coaches at Lotus Fitness and Thai Boxing in Toronto's Liberty Village.Foss teaches Muay Thai classes and personal training at Lotus, giving students of every level the chance to learn from one of Canada's top amateur competitors. Lotus Fitness and Thai Boxing offers Muay Thai and No-Gi Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu at 17 Atlantic Avenue, Toronto.For class schedules and trial information, visit lotusfitness.

Hyedie Hashimoto

Lotus Fitness and Thai Boxing Inc.

+1 437-747-6701

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Toronto Athlete Fehn Foss Wins Silver at 2026 IFMA Muay Thai World Championships News Provided By When Hounds Fly Limited October 03, 2026, 14:40 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Sports, Fitness & Recreation, World & Regional



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