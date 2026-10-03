Charlotte Divincen's Action Over Intention Encourages Readers To Turn Everyday Intentions Into Action

Action Over Intention by Charlotte Divincen

Action Over Intention by Charlotte Divincen-2

OSAGE BEACH, MO, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- A goal can remain on someone's mind for months while the first step waits for another day. Charlotte Divincen addresses that familiar cycle in Action Over Intention, a collection of short quotes and reflections created to help readers examine their thinking and make progress through daily choices.AvailabilityThe book is available in hardcover edition worldwide on Amazon:Short Reflections for Busy DaysEach quote in "Action Over Intention" is paired with a reflection that readers can consider in a few minutes. The format allows them to read one entry at a time and return to the book whenever they need encouragement or a fresh perspective. Charlotte calls the entries“re-MIND-ers.” Their purpose is to draw attention to thoughts and habits that can become easy to overlook during a busy day. The collection combines direct observations with inspiration and humor, giving readers space to consider how an idea applies to their own circumstances.A reader might open the book before beginning a project, after a difficult meeting, or while reconsidering a goal they have delayed. Each entry stands on its own, making the collection suitable for regular reading or occasional visits.A Focus on the Choices Within ReachThe book explores how overthinking can keep people occupied with a goal while leaving its first practical step undone. It addresses the tendency to wait for more certainty, more time, or a clearer plan. Charlotte encourages readers to notice those patterns and consider what they can do today. Its focus extends to the routines that shape longer-term progress. A few minutes devoted to a project or a return to a useful habit gives a person an experience to build on. The reflections invite readers to look at those ordinary actions as part of how they pursue meaningful change.“Your mind is your greatest weapon so train it to be one!” said Charlotte, author of Action Over Intention. That line reflects the book's central interest in how thoughts influence decisions and how awareness can support action.Readers Respond to the Book's Accessible FormatEarly reviews describe how readers have connected with the collection. In a September 2026 review, an engineer and entrepreneur recommended keeping it at a desk for a page or two of reading after a tough meeting. An August reviewer said the book brought peace to their life while another reader encouraged others to take an idea from a page and apply it to their own lives. Their responses point to the range of situations in which a brief reflection may be useful. The book gives each reader room to choose an entry, consider its message, and decide what step fits the moment. Here is a recent article published about the book.About Charlotte DivincenCharlotte Divincen writes about the quiet power of daily choices and habits and how every person simply desires to be happy. She draws from her tenure in serving as Executive Assistant to five Chancellors at an elite university in Missouri. In that position, she served as a liaison between the Chancellor, a diverse community of people on a daily basis, senior corporate executives, and dignitaries from all over the world. Regardless of nationality, status, etc., she recognized one common desire...to be happy. In this role and in addition to her duties, she organized events to increase morale for staff, students and faculty and to create something positive.She strives to put action to celebrate one another and inspire meaningful times and memories, to shift negative thinking, and to move forward without waiting for perfect conditions that may come“someday”.Action Over Intention brings those themes together in a collection designed for readers to revisit.The hardcover edition of Action Over Intention is available on Amazon. Readers can search the book title and Charlotte Divincen's name to learn more.

Charlotte Divincen

Author of Action Over Intention

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Charlotte Divincen's Action Over Intention Encourages Readers to Turn Everyday Intentions Into Action News Provided By XLIM October 03, 2026, 14:40 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Media, Advertising & PR



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