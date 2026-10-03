Law Office Of Jason M. Hatfield, P.A. Announces Brock Hatfield's Admission To The Arkansas Bar

MENAFN - EIN Presswire)– The Law Office of Jason M. Hatfield, P.A., a Northwest Arkansas law firm focused on personal injury and workers' compensation, announced that attorney Brock Hatfield has been admitted to practice law in Arkansas and will continue his work with the firm from its Fayetteville location.

Hatfield, who previously served the firm as a law clerk and legal intern, joins the practice as an attorney with a background that blends academic distinction, judicial research, and hands-on litigation support. His admission to the bar marks a transition from behind-the-scenes legal work to direct client representation in Arkansas courts.

“Brock has been part of our office for several years, and we have seen firsthand the care and rigor he brings to every case,” said founding attorney Jason M. Hatfield.“His admission to the Arkansas Bar is a natural next step, and it will allow our clients to work directly with someone who already understands the realities facing injured workers and accident victims in this region.”

A graduate of the Indiana University Maurer School of Law, Hatfield earned recognition in the top portion of his class and served as an executive notes and comments editor for the Indiana Law Journal. His scholarly note,“The Plight of Workers: ALJ Independence in Arkansas Workers' Compensation,” reflects a sustained interest in the structure and fairness of the state's workers' compensation system.

Hatfield's academic record follows an undergraduate career at the University of Arkansas's Walton College of Business, where he graduated summa cum laude with a degree in accounting and economics and a minor in Spanish. Before his admission to the bar, Hatfield's responsibilities at Jason M. Hatfield, P.A. included legal research, drafting discovery responses and pleadings, and preparing trial and medical exhibits. He has participated in depositions, hearings, and mediations, gaining early exposure to the rhythms of civil litigation in personal injury and workers' compensation matters.

Hatfield also interned with the Monroe County Courts under Judge Mary Ellen Diekhoff, where he conducted legal research, drafted memoranda, and observed criminal proceedings.“Working in the courts and in a plaintiff's practice has underscored for me how disorienting an injury or sudden loss of income can be,” Brock Hatfield said.“My goal is to approach every file with the same thoroughness, whether it involves a car wreck, an on-the-job injury, or a dispute over benefits.”

“As our region continues to grow, so do the legal needs of working families,” Jason Hatfield said. The firm said Hatfield will focus his practice on representing individuals in car and truck accidents, workplace injuries, and related personal injury claims across Northwest Arkansas, including Fayetteville, Springdale, Rogers, Bentonville, and surrounding communities.

At the Law Office of Jason M. Hatfield, P.A., we are seasoned veterans of the Arkansas legal system. We have families who are proud to live, work, and play in Northwest Arkansas – from Fayetteville to Bentonville.

Law Office of Jason M. Hatfield, P.A.

1025 E Don Tyson Pkwy Springdale, AR 72764

(479) 888-4789



Press Contact: Jason Hatfield

Distributed by Law Firm Newswire

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Law Office of Jason M. Hatfield, P.A. Announces Brock Hatfield's Admission to the Arkansas Bar News Provided By Law Firm Newswire October 03, 2026, 14:43 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels:



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