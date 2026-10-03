MENAFN - Mid-East Info) NAGOYA, October, 2026: The UAE Jiu-Jitsu National Team topped the medal table at the 20th Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026, finishing with five golds as three days of competition came to a close on Saturday, October 3. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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The UAE finished with eight medals: five golds, two silvers and one bronze. Balqees Alhashmi (women's 48kg), Khaled Al Shehhi (men's 62kg), Ahmed Andeez (men's 69kg), Mahdi Al Awlaqi (men's 77kg) and Asma Alhosani (women's 52kg) won gold.

Al Anoud Al Harbi (women's 48kg) and Omar Al Suwaidi (men's 62kg) took silver, while Amaar Alhosani (men's 94kg) secured bronze.

The five titles mark the UAE's best-ever Asian Games gold medal haul in jiu-jitsu, beating its previous best of four at Hangzhou 2022, held in 2023, and the two won at Jakarta 2018.