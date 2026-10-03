The Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) will suspend fall mowing operations in areas experiencing severe drought conditions due to increased risk of wildfires. Fall mowing operations typically begin on October 1 and are completed by Thanksgiving statewide.

ARDOT District Engineers will monitor drought severity using the U.S. Drought Monitor and assess local conditions to decide where mowing should be suspended. The affected areas will be reassessed regularly to determine when mowing operations can safely resume.

When conditions improve and mowing resumes, crews have been asked to take extra safety precautions to minimize wildfire risk.

For more information about the mowing operations schedule in your area, please submit an inquiry through Ask ARDOT, our customer service portal, here.

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ARDOT Suspends Fall Mowing in Areas of Severe Drought News Provided By Arkansas Department of Transportation October 03, 2026, 14:13 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels:



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