Gujarat: Ahmedabad Railway Division Records Rs 852 Crore Revenue In Sep

MENAFN - IANS) Ahmedabad, Oct 3 (IANS) The Ahmedabad division of Western Railway recorded its highest-ever monthly passenger revenue of Rs 208.60 crore in September this year, helping the division earn around Rs 852 crore from freight, passenger and parcel operations during the month.

Passenger earnings rose 34.54 per cent from Rs 155.05 crore in September 2025 to Rs 208.60 crore this September, while freight revenue increased 6.88 per cent to Rs 636.08 crore from Rs 595.16 crore a year earlier.

Parcel revenue stood at Rs 7.40 crore, registering a 20 per cent increase over the previous year.

Divisional Railway Manager Ved Prakash congratulated officers and employees of the commercial, operations and other concerned departments and appreciated their continued efforts behind the performance.

Freight operations saw several new records during the month. Western Carriers India Pvt. Ltd. at Devaliya recorded its best monthly freight revenue of Rs 4.87 crore, surpassing its previous high of Rs 4.55 crore in July 2026.

Naliya Goods Shed recorded Rs 4.75 crore against its previous best of Rs 3.96 crore, while Samakhiyali Goods Shed registered Rs 8.64 crore, exceeding its earlier record of Rs 8.49 crore recorded in March.

Kandla Port Goods Shed was notified as a Container Rail Terminal for container traffic from September 30 and is set to operate round the clock. Naroda Goods Shed was notified from September 16 as an alternative goods shed for Kankaria.

The division also expanded freight business to new commodities, destinations and customers. Shri Renuka Sugar Ltd loaded five rakes of sugar in BCN wagons from Gandhidham to different destinations, generating Rs 2.85 crore in additional revenue.

Three rakes of imported steam coal loaded by DB Tradelink Pvt. Ltd. from Kandla Port Dock Rail Terminal to Dadhdevi in Kota Division generated Rs 2.12 crore.

Railhaul Logistics Pvt. Ltd. operated three mini rakes of mixed commodities from Kankaria to Mirza in Rangiya Division, generating Rs 97.18 lakh.

Two mini rakes of imported fertiliser were loaded by Shri Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilisers Ltd. At the same time, Threeline Logistics & Shipping Pvt. Ltd. operated a rake of bamboo pulp from Kandla Port Dock Rail Terminal to Bamanheri, generating Rs 29.53 lakh.

In the parcel segment, an e-auction held on September 16 and 17 resulted in the successful leasing of four assets. The contracts are expected to generate Rs 3.61 crore over three years, including around Rs 61 lakh during 2026-27.

Passenger services were also augmented to handle festival and fair-related demand. Asarva-Khedbrahma Mela Special trains were operated from September 21 to October 1 for the Bhadarvi Poonam fair.

The Ahmedabad–Darbhanga Special was extended up to November 27 to cater to the Diwali and Chhath Puja rush, while the Ahmedabad-Mumbai Central TOD Special was operated from September 10 to November 26 for the Navratri, Diwali and Chhath Puja period.

A total of 25 special train trips were operated, benefiting around 36,000 passengers and generating Rs 3.02 crore in passenger revenue.

Ticket-checking drives during the month resulted in 475 cases during three fortress checks, 375 cases during two ambush checks and 1,557 cases during nine special fortress checks.

Fines of Rs 4.56 lakh, Rs 3.50 lakh and Rs 16.54 lakh, respectively, were collected; around 160 anti-littering cases resulted in Rs 1.27 lakh in fines. In contrast, 16 anti-smoking cases led to another Rs 32,000 being collected.

The division also continued to expand its freight and logistics infrastructure.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw inaugurated the Shivalakha Gati Shakti Cargo Terminal (GCT) and dedicated the Bhimasar, Devaliya and Chandisar GCTs to the nation on September 15. He also laid the foundation stone for the Linch GCT.

On the occasion, India's first stainless steel salt container train was flagged off from Shivalakha to Mithapur.

The newly constructed Gopalpur railway station was also inaugurated, eliminating the need for engine reversal at Gandhidham for trains operating between Ahmedabad and Bhuj.

Train No. 22829 Bhuj-Shalimar Express was also provided a new scheduled halt at Anjar station.