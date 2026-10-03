Bhupender Yadav Hails PM Modi's Vision For Great Indian Bustard Conservation Programme

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 3 (IANS) Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav on Saturday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision that led to the success of the conservation programme for the Great Indian Bustard (GIB), which has become a global example during the last decade.

The Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change also commended the efforts of the officials of the Union Environment Ministry, forest department officials, scientists of WII and local communities to have achieved the swift progress under the GIB Conservation Programme that has today reached the stage of rewilding the bird.

He was speaking at the initiation of the process for the release of two captive-bred Great Indian Bustards from the soft-release facility into the wild, to be undertaken tomorrow at the Desert National Park, Jaisalmer.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma participated in the event through video conferencing, an official statement said.

Yadav stated that the success of the GIB Conservation Programme would also bring economic benefits for local communities in the form of eco-tourism, besides GIB conservation's ecological benefits as the umbrella species of the Thar ecosystem.

The Minister highlighted the importance of GIB in grassland conservation, land degradation neutrality and working as an important stopover for migratory birds in Central Asian flyways.

While reviewing the incubation and breeding facilities during the visit, Yadav interacted with officials and scientists associated with the conservation programme.

The Rewilding Aviary at Ramdevra has been constructed by the Rajasthan Forest Department through the Rajasthan State Road Development and Construction Corporation Ltd. (RSRDC), with a sanctioned budget of Rs 9.25 crore from the Government of Rajasthan in consultation with experts and scientists of the Ministry and WII.

The large, pillar-less facility provides unobstructed flight space for captive-bred GIBs to develop flight muscles, adapt to natural conditions and exhibit natural behaviour in preparation for their eventual release, the statement said.

The dignitaries also reviewed the progress of the GIB Conservation Breeding Centre at Ramdevra and Sam while releasing the brochure on the decadal journey of GIB in the landscape.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma called the day of rewilding of the State Bird a day of pride for the whole state.

He highlighted how, under the coordinated efforts of the Union and State governments, the GIB, which is part of the Thar's cultural heritage, has been brought back from the brink of extinction.

The Chief Minister also detailed the funding support provided by the State government for the GIB Conservation Programme, besides other successful interventions in the field of environmental conservation across the State.

Rajasthan State Minister for Forest and Environment, Sanjay Sharma, along with senior officers of the Union and State Governments, also attended the event.