Bihar: Manjhi Suggests Use Of Seized Liquor For Sanitiser Production

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Oct 3 (IANS) Union MSME Minister and Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) patron Jitan Ram Manjhi has suggested that the Bihar government explore alternative uses for liquor seized under the state's prohibition laws instead of destroying the confiscated stock.

Speaking to reporters in Gaya on Saturday, Jitan Ram Manjhi suggested that seized liquor could potentially be processed for use in manufacturing sanitisers and other products, subject to applicable laws, safety requirements and technical feasibility.

Jitan Ram Manjhi said the government could collect the seized liquor and explore ways to put it to productive use.

According to him, such an approach could reduce wastage and potentially generate revenue for the state.

His suggestion comes against the backdrop of the continued seizure of illicit liquor under Bihar's prohibition regime.

Any proposal to process confiscated liquor into sanitisers or other products would require compliance with regulatory requirements and appropriate safety and quality standards.

Jitan Ram Manjhi has previously called for a review of the implementation of Bihar's prohibition policy, while maintaining that the objective of prohibition itself was not necessarily wrong.

In April 2026, he said the policy required a review of its implementation and raised concerns about its impact on economically weaker sections and the circulation of spurious liquor.

In February, the Bihar government rejected calls for a review of the prohibition law, with Parliamentary Affairs Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary stating that there was no proposal to reconsider the policy.

The Bihar Prohibition and Excise Act came into force in April 2016 and prohibits the manufacture, sale and consumption of liquor in the state.

Jitan Ram Manjhi's latest suggestion adds another dimension to the continuing debate over the handling of confiscated liquor in Bihar.

While he has proposed using the seized stock for sanitisers and other useful products, any such move would depend on the government's assessment of its legal, technical and safety implications.